LeJeune Puetz Joins Adviser Investments

The partnership reinforces shared strengths in serving high-net-worth individuals and families nationwide.

/EIN News/ -- Newton, Massachusetts, and Traverse City, Michigan, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adviser Investments, LLC (“Adviser”), an independent wealth advisor providing customized financial planning solutions to clients nationwide, announced today that it has acquired LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel, LLC (“LeJeune Puetz”).



LeJeune Puetz, one of the oldest and largest investment advisory firms in Northern Michigan, manages $350 million in client assets and serves 75 households. Adviser Investments, established in 1994, manages $8.3 billion in client assets along with its affiliates and provides tailored wealth solutions through a planning-first, fiduciary-only model.

The combination significantly enhances LeJeune Puetz’s service offering, adding comprehensive financial, tax and estate planning and settlement. Meanwhile this transaction will expand Adviser’s footprint into Northern Michigan, an attractive and growing market.

John Puetz joins Adviser as partner and wealth advisor. He will continue to work closely with clients to serve their complex planning needs while also focusing on growing his extensive book of business.

“John’s service-centric approach and focus on high-net-worth clients are part of what makes this such an exciting transaction,” Adviser CEO Mario Ramos said. “We are extremely glad to partner with a firm so complementary in values and growth goals.”

LeJeune Puetz benefits from Adviser’s established infrastructure, enabling the firm to enhance its service lineup without sacrificing the high level of responsiveness its clients have come to expect.

“We are elated to join Adviser—and are confident that this move will allow us to spend more time helping clients achieve their financial goals and less time on administrative tasks and regulatory and compliance issues,” Puetz said.

Adviser recently aquired other like-minded fiduciaries with growth ambitions and client-focused business models. Last month it announced a deal to acquire Boston-based Ropes Wealth Advisors, a $6.5 billion AUM advisory that offers estate and financial planning services to families, trusts and institutions. In April 2022, Adviser acquired Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, a $1.5 billion AUM RIA based in San Rafael, California, specializing in comprehensive financial planning and proprietary tactical investment management services.

These partnerships and the firm’s differentiated service offering position Adviser to be a formidable leader in the wealth advisory space.



About Adviser Investments

For 30 years, Adviser Investments, LLC has served families, businesses, trusts, foundations and institutions, providing tailored wealth management services including financial, tax and estate planning, 401(k) advisory services, and balanced portfolios of core index funds, ETFs and select alternative investments. Adviser is a nationally recognized brand with over 5,000 clients across the U.S. and multiple offices in locations including Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area and Dallas. The firm employs over 130 professionals including fully staffed client service, research, operations, marketing, technology and M&A teams. Over the last decade, the firm has expanded both organically and through targeted partnerships.



Adviser Investments is routinely named among Barron's top independent financial advisors and the Financial Times’ 300 top registered investment advisors, and it has been consistently chosen as one of the best places to work in financial services in national and regional surveys.



About LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel provides customized investment advisory services for individuals, foundations and corporations.

The firm was founded in 1988, when Dennis LeJeune, formerly an executive vice president for the Harris Bank in Chicago, began providing investment advisory services to clients throughout the Midwest. John Puetz joined the firm in 1996, and LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel was formed in 1997.



As a fee-only independent investment advisor that focuses on larger accounts, LeJeune Puetz creates custom portfolios based on each investor's individual needs.



