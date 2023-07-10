Global Stress Tracking Devices Market Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2023-2031
Global Stress Tracking Devices Market Global (Pre & Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis); A Report by Absolute Markets InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Stress Tracking Devices Market Introduction
A devices that tracks physiological stress signs is called a stress tracker. These tools mostly concentrate on the heart. These devices track heart rate using heart rate monitors and provide feedback. Designers of wearables have recently created other methods to gauge heart rate activity. These metrics reveal additional information about health. These devices record data such as heart rate variability (HRV). Heart rate is measured by how long it takes between beats. This allows stress monitors to detect minute variations in the heart's activity. These variations may be related to age, posture, overall health, and even the time of day. They could also relate to physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
Covid-19 Impact on Global Stress Tracking Devices Market
Since the pandemic and post pandemic the demand for stress tracking devices has been upsurging as a huge population across almost every country is suffering from stress and stress related health conditions. According to a survey of American Psychological Association in 2021 Stress in America poll, about half of U.S. people say that the uncertainty of the pandemic has made preparing for their future feel impossible, and nearly a third say their stress levels are so high that sometimes they struggle with even fundamental decisions. Thus, to cater this, companies introduced various advanced features in stress tracking devices to monitor stress levels. Huge number of population is investing into these devices to monitor their stress levels as well as other health conditions. Hence the pandemic has paved the path for the growth of the global stress tracking devices market in the upcoming years.
Global Stress Tracking Devices Market Developments
Prominent players in the stress tracking devices market are focusing on developing their existing as well as introducing advanced smart watches to cater to their audiences. Recently in August 2022, Boat launched a new smart-watch called Xtend which comes with built in Alexa and a host of sensors on the board to track health and stress levels. This device has stress monitor, SpO2 sensor, heart rate sensor, sleep monitor amongst other sensors and features to keep a track of stress levels. The device’s real time stress monitor reads HRV (heart rate variability) to indicate stress levels. For instance, if stress indicates more than 80, there is a meditative breathing app that can be used to calm down the user. Hence these innovations into the devices will upsurge the growth of the global stress tracking devices market.
According to a research and data gathered by Absolute Markets Insights, stress tracking is prioritized due to the present situation of mental health in the United States and other countries. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) examined anxiety and depression in American adults using an online survey from April 2020 to August 2022 and discovered that they were nearly four times as likely to screen positive as they were in 2019. Although the COVID-19 epidemic has brought attention to the value of mental health and wellbeing, research has shown that these problems have been on the increase for years even prior to the pandemic.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in terms of CAGR in the stress tracking devices market during the forecast period 2023-2031. Several factors are influencing the growth of the stress tracking devices market in countries such as India, Japan and China. Firstly, the growth of the rising disposable income amongst a huge population in Asian countries along with rising awareness about stress management has led to the rise in demand for stress tracking devices. The urban population especially the age group of 24 to 30 is investing into these devices as these devices are being considered into trending fashion styles. Moreover, the leading players are investing into research and development for incorporating advanced technologies into these devices which is supporting the growth of the overall stress tracking devices market.
Global Stress Tracking Devices Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022: USD 2.1 Bn
Growth Rate (2023 – 2031): 6.34%
Market Segmentation
• By Device Type
o Smart Wearables
o Basic Devices
• By Sensor Type
o Sweat Sensors
o Skin Conductance Sensors
o Salivary Sensors
o Others
• By Mode Of Operation
o Tethered
o Standalone
o Both
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
E-commerce websites
Manufacturers websites
o Offline
Retail Stores
Dealer stores
Companies Included
• Apollo Neuroscience, Inc
• Apple Inc
• Fitbit LLC
• Garmin Ltd.
• Muse
• NeuroSky
• Ōura Health Oy
• Pebble Technology Corp.
• Samsung
• WHOOP
• Xiaomi
• Zepp Health Corporation.
• Other Market Participants
Regions Covered
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
