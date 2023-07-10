Global Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide Market (Revenue & Volume); A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide Market to Witness CAGR of ~5.93% from 2023- 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyamides are regarded as crucial polymers across a variety of applications. In the meanwhile, a large number of polyamides generated from organic building blocks have been produced in the framework of green chemistry and the creation of sustainable polymers from renewable resources. In addition to being environmentally friendly, biobased polyamides can also have unique topologies and characteristics that are difficult to achieve using fossil fuels. In the upcoming years there is a huge potential of bio-polyamides and specialty polyamides for various applications. Speciality polyamides are becoming more and more in demand as research and development spending rises. It is also anticipated that more and more industries would employ polyamide resins and polymers. The use of polyamide is being driven by the development of new sectors and the expansion of industrial activity across several nations. In North America, the demand for bio-polyamide, specialty polyamide market is primarily influenced by the automotive sector.
Global Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide Market End Users Application Analysis
In terms of revenue, the global bio-polyamide, specialty polyamide market accounted for US$ 185.47 Mn in 2022, expected to witness CAGR of ~5.93% from 2023- 2031. Numerous demanding applications, such as flexible oil and gas pipes, pneumatic air brake tubing, electrical wire jacketing, automobile fuel lines and powder coatings, utilise bio polyamides and specialty polyamides. Most of the industries are looking forward to reach sustainable goals, owing to which these materials are in a huge demand as they solve the long-standing problem of undesirable water absorption levels that are found in other bio-derived polyamide materials available today. Furthermore to cater this demand companies are launching advanced bio-based polyamides. For instance in March 2022, Avient Corporation launched Nymax BIO Formulations, a line of bio-based polyamide materials. Natural filler from renewable plant sources, such as maize, straw, and wheat, makes up between 16 and 47% of the composition of Nymax BIO materials. In comparison to normal petroleum-based feedstock, renewable, plant-based raw materials have been found to give much reduced product carbon footprint values.
• Automotive: Due to their exceptional durability and wear resistance, which are important qualities for vehicle construction, polyamides are a common choice among auto manufacturers. Sales of bio-polyamides and specialty polyamides are predicted to increase during the forecast period as a result of rising demand in the automotive sector.
• Textiles: In response to a rising global need for more sustainable textile goods, particularly those made from bio-based materials, companies are introducing bio-based polyamides. The textile industry has presently confronted with three major environmental and sustainability challenges that is resources, production process, and disposal. One of the leading players in the bio-polyamide, specialty polyamide market through its research and development launched its first partly bio-based polyamide textile yarn- Bio Amni globally.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific region dominated the bio-polyamide, specialty polyamide market in 2022. The automotive and manufacturing industries in countries such as India, China and Japan are highly flourishing. Automotive manufactures are incorporating lightweight materials into vehicles which is driving the adoption of this market. Moreover the market participants are looking forward to expand their manufacturing base/plants/hubs into Asian countries.
Global Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide Market Participants:
o Arkema
o Asahi Kasei
o Avient Corporation
o BASF SE
o Domo Chemicals
o DSM
o DuPont
o Evonik Industries AG
o Lanxess
o SABIC
o Solvay
o Technoform
o Teknor Apex
o Other Market Participants
Global Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide Market Segmentation
Absolute Markets Insights has segmented the global bio-polyamide, specialty polyamide market on the basis of type, end users region further across 29 countries:
Global Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide Market Type Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o Polyamide 6/10
o Polyamide 6/12
o Polyamide 10/10
o Polyamide 10/12
o Polyamide 11
Global Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide Market End Users Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o Automotive
o Consumer Goods
o Construction
o Manufacturing
o Textile
o Electronics
o Others
Global Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide Market Regional Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
