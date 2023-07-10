Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market Expected to Reach USD 11.99 Billion by 2032 with 8% CAGR

Reports And Data

Wheelchair accessible vehicle converter market size was USD 6.06 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.99 billion in 2032, CAGR of 8%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market had a size of USD 6.06 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 11.99 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue is driven by factors such as the increasing aging population and the rising prevalence of mobility-related disabilities. As the number of people with disabilities requiring mobility aids continues to rise, the demand for wheelchair accessible vehicles also increases. Technological advancements and innovative solutions that provide greater mobility for disabled individuals contribute to the market's revenue growth.

Various factors, including government initiatives, laws, and funding for mobility equipment and devices, contribute to the growing demand for wheelchair accessible vehicles. For instance, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) mandates that public transportation networks provide accessible transportation options for individuals with disabilities. Consequently, there is a need for vehicles equipped with ramps, lifts, and other accessibility features. The market's revenue growth is further supported by increased funding for disability-related programs by governments worldwide.

Moreover, the increasing awareness and value placed on inclusion and accessibility by individuals contribute to the rising demand for wheelchair accessible vehicles. The market is expected to benefit from the growing utilization of accessible transportation services across different sectors such as healthcare, tourism, and hospitality. For example, there is a growing demand for wheelchair accessible vehicles in the tourism industry as more individuals with disabilities engage in travel.

Furthermore, advancements in technology, such as the development of lightweight and compact conversion kits, are driving the market's revenue growth. These kits simplify and reduce the cost of the conversion process, enabling more individuals to access wheelchair accessible vehicles. Additionally, the incorporation of smart technologies like Global Positioning System (GPS), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth enhances the functionality and practicality of wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

Segments Covered in the Report

The market for wheelchair accessible vehicle converters can be analyzed based on various factors. In terms of vehicle types, the market encompasses SUVs, vans, buses, and other vehicle types. These different vehicle types provide options for individuals and organizations to choose the most suitable wheelchair accessible vehicle based on their specific requirements.

When considering entry types, wheelchair accessible vehicles can be equipped with ramps, lifts, or transfer seats to facilitate easy entry and exit for individuals using wheelchairs. Ramps provide a sloped surface for wheelchair users to access the vehicle, while lifts elevate the wheelchair and the user into the vehicle. Transfer seats, on the other hand, assist in transferring individuals from their wheelchairs to the vehicle seats.

The end-use outlook of the market highlights two main categories: personal and commercial. Personal use refers to wheelchair accessible vehicles that are primarily used by individuals for personal transportation needs. These vehicles are customized to cater to the unique mobility requirements of the individual and enhance their independence and freedom of movement. On the other hand, commercial use involves wheelchair accessible vehicles utilized by businesses or organizations to provide transportation services to individuals with mobility disabilities. These commercial vehicles may be employed in sectors such as healthcare, tourism, and hospitality to ensure accessible transportation options for customers and clients.

In summary, the market for wheelchair accessible vehicle converters considers various factors such as vehicle types (SUVs, vans, buses, and others), entry types (ramps, lifts, transfer seats), and end-use categories (personal and commercial). These factors contribute to the availability and customization of wheelchair accessible vehicles, enabling individuals and businesses to meet the diverse mobility needs of wheelchair users.

Strategic development:

In 2021, BraunAbility announced its collaboration with Comau, a company that specializes in industrial automation, to develop advanced manufacturing technology and optimize the production of wheelchair accessible vehicles.

In 2020, Vantage Mobility International acquired AMS Vans, a company that specializes in the conversion of minivans and commercial vehicles to wheelchair accessible vehicles. The acquisition aimed to expand Vantage Mobility International's product offerings and strengthen its position in the market.

In 2020, Eldorado Mobility announced a strategic partnership with Canine Companions for Independence, a non-profit organization that provides trained assistance dogs to people with disabilities. The partnership aimed to promote independent mobility for people with disabilities and improve their quality of life.

Competitive Landscape:

BraunAbility

Vantage Mobility International

Revability Inc.

Adaptavan

Eldorado Mobility

Mobility Ventures LLC

AMS Vans

Atcon

Ricon

VMI New England

