Automotive Wheel Alignment Service Market to Reach USD 7.04 Billion by 2032 with a 5.1% CAGR

automotive wheel alignment service market size was USD 4.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.04 billion by 2032, and CAGR of 5.1%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive wheel alignment services market had a valuation of USD 4.5 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 7.04 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for automotive repair and maintenance services, the rising sales of vehicles, and a growing awareness of the importance of wheel alignment for vehicle performance and safety.

There is a growing need for wheel alignment services in various industries such as passenger automobiles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles. This increasing demand is fueling the growth of the market. Among these industries, the passenger car segment is expected to dominate the market due to the global trend of increased automobile ownership and the growing number of passenger cars on the roads.

Furthermore, customers are becoming more focused on optimizing their vehicle's performance, addressing issues such as fuel efficiency, tire wear, and handling. This increased attention is driving the demand for wheel alignment services across various sectors, including tire manufacturers, aftermarket service providers, and the automobile industry, contributing to the revenue growth of the market.

The demand for wheel alignment services is also expected to rise due to the adoption of innovative technologies in the automotive sector, such as electrification and autonomous driving. Electric vehicles require specialized wheel alignment to maximize battery life and performance, while autonomous vehicles rely on precise wheel alignment for safe and efficient operation. As these technologies become more prevalent, the demand for wheel alignment services is likely to increase.

Segments Covered in the Report

In terms of service types, the automotive wheel alignment market can be categorized into several categories. Firstly, there is front-end alignment, which focuses on aligning the front wheels of a vehicle. Secondly, there is thrust alignment, which involves aligning the rear wheels to ensure they are parallel to the front wheels. Another service type is four-wheel alignment, which encompasses aligning all four wheels of a vehicle. Lastly, there are other alignment services that may include specialized alignment procedures for specific vehicle types or unique alignment requirements.

When considering the vehicle types, the market for automotive wheel alignment services caters to various segments. One of the major categories is passenger cars. With the ongoing global trend of increasing automobile ownership and a growing number of passenger cars on the roads, the demand for wheel alignment services is particularly high in this segment. Commercial vehicles also represent a significant portion of the market, as these vehicles require proper wheel alignment to ensure optimal performance and safety. Additionally, there may be other vehicle types, such as off-road or specialized vehicles, which also require alignment services.

These categorizations provide a comprehensive overview of the automotive wheel alignment market, highlighting the different types of alignment services available and the diverse range of vehicles that require such services.

Strategic development:

In 2021, Hunter Engineering Company launched the Quick Check Drive system, a new wheel alignment inspection system that provides a comprehensive inspection of the vehicle's alignment in just 90 seconds. The Quick Check Drive system uses advanced imaging technology to scan the vehicle's tires, wheels, and alignment angles, providing fast and accurate results.

In 2021, Snap-On Incorporated introduced the John Bean V2300 Imaging Wheel Alignment System, a new advanced wheel alignment system that uses high-resolution cameras and advanced imaging technology to provide precise and accurate alignment measurements. The V2300 system is designed for use in busy automotive repair shops, offering fast and reliable results.

In 2020, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc. launched the FWA 9000 Heavy Duty Alignment System, a new advanced wheel alignment system designed for use in heavy-duty trucks and commercial vehicles. The FWA 9000 system uses advanced imaging technology to provide precise and accurate alignment measurements, improving the safety and performance of heavy-duty vehicles.

In 2020, Vehicle Service Group introduced the Rotary R5000HD Alignment System, a new advanced wheel alignment system designed for use in busy automotive repair shops. The R5000HD system uses advanced imaging technology to provide fast and accurate alignment measurements, improving the efficiency and productivity of automotive repair shops.

Competitive Landscape:

Hunter Engineering Company

Snap-On Incorporated

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

Vehicle Service Group

Beissbarth GmbH

Hofmann Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH

Manatec Electronics Private Limited

SICE S.r.l.

Ravaglioli S.p.A.

Nussbaum Automotive Solutions

