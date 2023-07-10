Global Gummy Supplements Market (Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis); A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global Gummy Supplements Market Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecasts, 2023 – 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gummy supplements are chewable vitamins that come in a range of flavors, colors, and forms. They taste and feel like gummy candies. They are among the vitamins that are utilised the most frequently. To manufacture gummy vitamins, ingredients including gelatin, maize starch, water, sugar, and other colorings are typically utilised. Common flavours include lemon, raspberry, cherry, and orange. Not just for children, gummy vitamins are becoming more and more popular across all age groups. Adults now make up to 80% of the gummy vitamin industry, according to the estimates by Absolute Markets Insights. Gummies can make the task of taking many vitamins each day easier (and tasty), particularly if they have trouble swallowing capsules or pills. This is a simple option for those who have trouble swallowing medicines. In a U.S. research study, it was shown that 40% of individuals had trouble swallowing medicines. Gummies made it simple for people to consume their daily nutrition. Gummy supplements have advanced significantly and will continue to do so. Brands must address customers' top health and wellness issues while keeping up with the newest science-backed ingredients if they want to position gummies for further commercial success.
The global movement towards healthier alternatives has been further accelerated by the Covid-19 outbreak, and consumers are now highly cautious. They now have a greater understanding of nutrition and the value of living a balanced lifestyle. They may not always be able to acquire all the vitamins they need from the food they consume. In this situation, vitamins are useful. To ensure that people get the necessary amount of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and plant extracts they need to function at their optimum, hence vitamin supplements are crucial. Thus this awareness has paved the path for the growth of the global gummy supplements market during the forecast years.
Global Gummy Supplements Market Snapshot
Market Value Forecast 2031: USD 59.46 Bn
Growth Rate: 15.99%
Driver: Rise in demand for easy intake of vitamins and minerals
Opportunities: Introduction of vegan gummies across developing countries
Gummy Supplements Market Category Insights
Probiotic gummies are gaining huge popularity since last few years as they are effective way to improve gut health by introducing good bacteria into system. In 2022, a research was conducted wherein it was studied that probiotic gummies would perform better than a placebo gummy when it comes to body measures or nutritional status on undernourished newborns. These measurements remained the same in both groups, indicating that the gummies had no effect, although levels of good bacteria that produce butyrate, propronate, and total short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) increased. Thus, with the rising awareness about the benefits of probiotic gummies there has been a huge demand. Additionally, key market participants are introducing various forms of probiotic strains. For instance, in January 2022, two sugar-free probiotic gummy items had just been added to PanTheryx's TruBiotics range of goods for both adults and children. PanTheryx is a manufacturer of digestive and immunological health products. These probiotics contain the Bacillus probiotic strain that has received most clinical study, B. subtilis DE111 whose ability to boost populations of other beneficial bacteria, support healthy gut barrier function, and facilitate digestion through the production of digestive enzymes has been linked to benefits for digestive health. Hence with the above factors stated, probiotic gummies will contribute highly to upsurge the growth of the global gummy supplements market.
Gummy Supplements Market Application Insights
Gummy supplements are being used for various applications such as muscle and bone development, immune system support, sleep support and many others. One of the major application of the gummy supplement that is gaining huge popularity are stress relief gummies. Anti-stress gummies are a particular kind of dietary supplement that includes natural substances recognized for their capacity to lessen stress. It is usually simple to include them into regular routine because they normally come in a pleasant, chewy shape. For instance, Ashwagandha is one component that has grown in popularity in anti-stress supplements. A natural adaptogenic herb called ashwagandha has been used for thousands of years in Ayurvedic medicine to lessen stress and anxiety. Furthermore, companies are investing into discovering anti-stress ingredients which will boost the growth of the overall global gummy supplements market in the upcoming years.
Gummy Supplements Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the gummy supplements market in 2022. The pandemic's immunity-boosting motto had its beginnings in India as well, which led to a rapid increase in the market for supplements, particularly nutraceuticals. It's interesting to note that at least 2.8% of the overall alternative nutraceutical market is made up of gummies. The millennial and Gen Z population in countries such as India, China, Japan are highly being aware about their nutrition intake and thus gummy supplements are gaining importance into their daily diet. As gummy supplements are relatively new to the Asian market, the market players are working on introducing innovative flavors and packaging for the gummies. Compared to the western market where brands mostly employ bottles and jars, the Indian market for gummy vitamins has been more creative in packaging. When there isn't a wrap around each gummy, they tend to clump together in the container and can even melt occasionally in harsh weather. To combat this, Nutrazee was one of the first companies in India to use pillow packaging to enclose each gummy in a bottle, hence avoiding the issues encountered by customers in the western market.
Global Gummy Supplements Market Competitors
o Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
o Fermentis Life Sciences
o Garden of Life
o Haleon group
o IM Healthcare
o IVY Distribution GmbH
o Nature's Bounty
o NDX USA.
o Nourished
o Nutra Solutions USA
o Nutri Sweets
o Pharmavite LLC.
o Power Gummies
o Sirio Europe GmbH & Co KG
o SmartyPants Vitamins
o SWISSE INDIA
o Youvit
o Zanon USA, Inc.
o Other Market Participants
Global Gummy Supplements Market:
By Category
o Vitamins and Minerals
o Omega-3
o Probiotic
o Others
By Type
o Customized
o Generic
By Flavors
o Lemon
o Orange
o Strawberry
o Blueberry
o Others
By Application
o Bone and Muscle Support
o Immune Support
o Stress Support
o Sleep Support
o Weight Management
o Skin Rejuvenation
o Hair and Nail Health
o Others
By Age Group
o Prenatal
o Kids
o Adults
o Geriatric
By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Manufactures websites
o Online pharmacies
o Offline
o Retail Pharmacies
o Hypermarket and supermarkets
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
