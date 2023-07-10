Global L-carnitine Market Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2023 – 2031
Global L-carnitine Market Accounted for USD 203.4 Mn in 2022; says Absolute Markets InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- L-carnitine is produced in the human brain, liver, and kidneys. The body can convert L-carnitine into the compounds acetyl-L-carnitine and propionyl-L-carnitine. It's unclear, though, if these extra carnitines have the same benefits. L-carnitine is used to increase levels when a person's natural levels are too low. Additionally, some people use L-carnitine to treat serious kidney disease, heart and blood vessel disorders, as well as a number of other problems, but there isn't any reliable scientific data to support these claims.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1536
Human body can typically produce all the carnitine it requires. However, some people might not have enough carnitine because their system can't produce enough of it or can't get it into their tissues to be utilized. Low levels of carnitine in the body can also be a side effect of some drugs and other illnesses including angina or intermittent claudication. Due to its antioxidant properties, carnitine has been suggested as a therapy for a variety of illnesses. In 2022, L-carnitine was highly used for weight loss amongst a huge population and thus had the highest share in the global market. Studies for carnitine have suggested that it can increase exercise performance, boost feelings of wellbeing, and help people lose weight. Numerous studies have been conducted on the effect of carnitine in increasing fat metabolism, which motivates researchers to continue exploring the substance's potential. For instance, a small research of healthy, slightly overweight individuals found that supplementation with carnitine for 10 days was linked to a rise in fat oxidation. According to the study, supplementation may be linked to increased dietary fat utilization, which means that more of the fat ingested was converted to energy. Hence with the above factors stated the global L-carnitine market will experience huge demand in the forecast years.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1536
Global L-Carnitine Market Key Insights
Market Value in 2022: USD 203.4 Mn
Growth Rate (2023 – 2031): 5.3%
Driver: Rise in demand for L-carnitine for heart and brain function, muscle movement, and many other body processes.
Opportunities: Rising awareness about L- carnitine for weight loss management will boost the growth of the market.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the L-carnitine market during the forecast period 2023-2031. Cardiovascular diseases have been rising in Asian countries over the last few years. As it plays a significant role in the oxidation of fatty acids and cardiac energy metabolism, l-carnitine, the active form of dietary carnitine, is becoming a target for CVD prevention and therapy in Asia. Moreover, one of the Asian markets with the highest growth is the sports nutrition sector. There is a rising need for fortified foods, drinks, and dietary supplements that provide nutritional support as people choose healthier and more active lives. As a result, L-carnitine is becoming increasingly popular in Asian nations' sports industries as a way to maintain a healthy lifestyle and lose weight, which has led to the growth of the overall global L-carnitine market.
Global L-Carnitine Market Key Competitors
o Actylis
o Biosint S.p.A.
o Cayman Chemical
o Ceva
o Enomark
o Kiwla
o LIFESOURCE VITAMINS
o Lonza
o Merck KGaA
o Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd ( NEPG )
o NutriJa Lifesciences
o Qingdao ECHEMI Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
o Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
o Other Industry Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global L-Carnitine Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1536
Global L-Carnitine Market:
By Grade
o Feed Grade
o Food and Pharmaceutical Grade
By Type
o Acetyl L-carnitine
o D-carnitine
o L-carnitine L-tartrate
o Propionyl-L-carnitine
By Application
o Heart Treatment
o Cancer Treatment
o Kidney or liver disease
o Anemia
o Diabetics
o Alzheimer's disease
o Infant Nutrition
o Weight Loss
o Male Infertility
o Erectile Dysfunction
o Skin care
o Boosting Immunity
o Depression
o Others
By Form
o Liquid
o Capsules
o Powder
By Distribution channel
o Online
o Offline
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1536
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Reports
1. Global M-Phenlyenediamine Market
2. Global Self-Healing Materials Market
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
email us here