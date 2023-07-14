Market Analysis: Bicycle Helmet Market, Synthetic Hair Wigs Market, Outdoor TV Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bicycle Helmet Market is expected to grow from USD 676.00 Million in 2022 to USD 814.60 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.70% during the forecast period.The Bicycle Helmet target market is composed of individuals who use bicycles for transportation, exercise, or leisure activities. This market segment has grown significantly due to the increasing popularity of cycling as a means of commuting and exercise, particularly in urban areas. The rise of environmental concerns and the increasing adoption of healthy lifestyles are also driving demand for bicycle helmets.One of the major factors driving revenue growth in the Bicycle Helmet market is the increasing emphasis on safety. Governments and advocacy groups are promoting the use of bicycle helmets as there have been significant increases in the number of cycling accidents. The implementation of laws mandating the use of helmets has also driven demand for these products.

Mountain bike helmets (MTB Helmets) are designed for rough terrain and unpredictable conditions. They feature a visor to shield riders' eyes from the sun, rain, or mud, and have a larger coverage area to protect the entire head. Road helmets, on the other hand, are designed for speed and aerodynamics. They have a sleek design, are lightweight, and offer better ventilation for riders who take on long distances. Finally, recreational helmets are designed for occasional riders or those who prefer a more casual riding experience. They offer basic protection, come in a variety of colors and designs, and are usually more affordable than other types of helmets.

Bicycle helmets are an essential protective gear for all cyclists to prevent severe head injuries. They are used in three main applications: commuter & recreation, sport games, and professional cycling. Commuter & recreation helmets are designed for everyday use, including cycling to school or work and leisurely bike rides. It provides adequate ventilation, a comfortable fit, and sufficient protection for accidental falls. Sport games helmets are specially designed for intense cycling activities like mountain biking and BMX racing. They offer more significant protection, better ventilation, and durable construction to withstand high impacts and prevent concussions. Professional cycling helmets are used in high-speed competitions and races like the Tour de France. It is designed for better aerodynamics, ventilation, and maximum protection from high-speed impacts.

Based on market research and trends, the regions that are expected to dominate the Bicycle Helmet market are North America and Europe. These regions have a higher awareness of safety and regulations for cyclists, which has led to a high demand for bicycle helmets.North America, mainly the United States, accounts for the largest market share of the Bicycle Helmet market, at approximately 35%. The market size in North America is expected to grow due to the rising number of individuals choosing cycling as a mode of transportation and an increase in awareness regarding the importance of safety.Europe, including countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, is also a significant market for Bicycle Helmets, accounting for around 30% of the market share. The European market is expected to grow due to an increase in initiatives by the government and other nonprofit organizations to promote cycling and its benefits.

The Bicycle Helmet Market is highly competitive with numerous players operating globally. Some of the major players in the market include Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized, Uvex, Scott Sports, OGK KABUTO, MET, ABUS, POC, Urge, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Strategic Sports, LAS helmets, Fox Racing, Limar, Orbea, Rudy Project, Moon Helmet, SenHai Sports Goods, Shenghong Sports, GUB, One Industries, and HardnutZ. These companies compete with each other based on price, quality, and features to gain a competitive edge in the market.

As for revenue figures, in 2020, Vista Outdoor reported overall sales of $2.05 billion, while Dorel recorded sales of $2.82 billion. Specialized reported a revenue of $500 million in the same year, and Giant reported sales of $1.79 billion in 2020. These figures highlight the significant revenue potential in the Bicycle Helmet Market and the opportunities for growth in the industry.

The Synthetic Hair Wigs Market is expected to grow from USD 1.60 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.10 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.73% during the forecast period.Synthetic hair wigs are becoming increasingly popular among women due to their affordability, versatility, and ease of maintenance. The target market for synthetic hair wigs includes women of all ages who want to modify their hairstyle or those who have lost their hair due to medical conditions such as chemotherapy or alopecia. The primary factors driving revenue growth of the synthetic hair wigs market include increasing awareness about these wigs, the availability of a range of styles and colors, and the growing demand for trendy and fashionable hairstyles.

The latest trend in the synthetic hair wigs market is the use of advanced synthetic fibers that provide a more natural and realistic look. Many synthetic hair wigs manufacturers are using heat-resistant fibers that can be styled with heat tools such as flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers. Additionally, there is a growing trend for customization, where women can request wigs with specific color, length, texture, and style.

According to the latest market research report, the regions that are expected to dominate the Synthetic Hair Wigs market are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is predicted to lead due to the high demand for personalized hair wigs and the growing trend of hair fashion. Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the increasing number of hair loss problems and rising adoption of wigs as beauty accessories.As per the report, the expected market share of the Synthetic Hair Wigs market in North America is around 35%, whereas in Europe, it is around 30%. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing geriatric population, rising disposable income, and growing awareness about advanced beauty products. The market share of the Synthetic Hair Wigs market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be around 25%.

The Synthetic Hair Wigs Market is highly competitive and fragmented. With the increasing demand for synthetic hair wigs due to the rising trend of fashion and beauty, many players are entering the market with unique product offerings. Some of the key players operating in the market include Godrej, Aderans, Artnature, SNG, Rebecca, Xuchang Dragon Proof Fashion, Ruimei, Seaforest, Hengyuan, Sunshine Hair, OSCAR, Jifa, Shenlong, JRX, Dadi, Merrylight, and Jinda.

In terms of sales revenue figures, Godrej reported a revenue of $4.28 billion in 2020, while Aderans reported a revenue of $2.13 billion in 2019. Artnature reported a revenue of $180 million in 2019, and SNG reported a revenue of $85 million in 2019. These figures highlight the significant growth potential of the Synthetic Hair Wigs Market and the profitability of companies operating in this space.

The Outdoor TV Market is expected to grow from USD 288.80 Million in 2022 to USD 618.80 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period.The Outdoor TV market is a relatively niche market targeting individuals who love spending time in the outdoors and want to enjoy their favorite television shows and movies while doing so. The target market for Outdoor TVs includes homeowners who have outdoor living areas, hospitality businesses with outdoor spaces, and sports facilities such as stadiums and golf courses.

The major factors driving revenue growth in the Outdoor TV market include the increasing popularity of outdoor living spaces and outdoor entertainment, the growing demand for high-quality outdoor viewing experiences, and advancements in technology that make it possible to produce high-performance televisions that can withstand harsh outdoor environments.

Based on market research and analysis, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the outdoor TV market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share percentage valuation due to the high demand for outdoor entertainment solutions, increasing number of residential and commercial outdoor spaces, and favorable climatic conditions. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for outdoor TVs due to the trend of outdoor living spaces and the popularity of sports events and movie screenings.

The expected market share of the outdoor TV market by region is as follows:

- North America: 40-45%

- Europe: 25-30%

- Asia-Pacific: 20-25%

- Latin America: 5-10%

- Middle East & Africa: 2-5%

SunBriteTV is a leading player in the outdoor TV market and offers a wide range of outdoor TVs, including weatherproof TVs, anti-glare screens, and high-brightness displays. Peerless-AV is another leading player in this market and offers outdoor displays, mounts, and kiosks. SkyVue is a US-based company that specializes in outdoor TVs and offers a range of products suitable for different outdoor environments. Seura offers weatherproof TVs, outdoor mirrors, and outdoor sound systems, while AquaLite TV specializes in outdoor displays and waterproof TVs. MirageVision is a manufacturer of high-end outdoor TVs that are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. Luxurite offers a range of outdoor TVs equipped with anti-reflective glass and waterproof enclosures. Cinios specializes in outdoor digital signage and offers a range of products suitable for outdoor advertising and events. Samsung is a leading player in the global TV market and offers a range of outdoor displays and digital signage solutions.

In terms of sales revenue figures, SunBriteTV reported revenue of $17 million in 2020, while Peerless-AV reported revenue of $300 million in the same year. Samsung reported revenue of $715 billion in 2020. These figures highlight the significant growth potential of the outdoor TV market and the increasing demand for outdoor entertainment solutions.

