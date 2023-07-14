Market Analysis: Safety Eyewear Market, Paint Marker Market, Cycling Helmet Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Safety Eyewear Market is expected to grow from USD 1.70 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.80% during the forecast period.The Safety Eyewear market targets individuals who engage in hazardous work environments where eye protection is essential in order to prevent permanent damage to the eyes. This includes individuals who work in construction, mining, welding, laboratory and chemical industries, among others. The increasing awareness regarding workplace safety regulations and the rising incidents of work-related eye injuries have made Safety Eyewear a growing market.The major factors driving revenue growth of the Safety Eyewear market include the adoption of high-quality, durable and protective Safety Eyewear. The market has experienced substantial growth due to the increasing demand for comfortable and feature-rich eye protection. Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on launching innovative products with added features to cater to specific needs of different work environments.

When it comes to safety eyewear, there are several types of lenses to consider. Polycarbonate lenses are a popular option due to their durability and impact resistance. They are also lightweight and provide clear vision. Trivex lenses are another option that are similar to polycarbonate but provide even clearer vision. They are also more scratch-resistant than polycarbonate lenses. Other types of safety eyewear include prescription safety glasses, welding shields, and face shields.

The market share percent valuation of North America is anticipated to be around 35-40% by the end of the forecast period.Europe is also likely to witness significant growth in the safety eyewear market due to increasing awareness regarding safety measures in various industries. The market share percent valuation of Europe is estimated to be around 25-30% by the end of the forecast period.Asia Pacific is projected to witness rapid growth in the safety eyewear market owing to the growing industrialization and increasing awareness regarding worker safety. The market share percent valuation of Asia Pacific is expected to be around 20-25% by the end of the forecast period.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to witness a steady growth rate in the safety eyewear market. The market share percent valuation of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is likely to be around 5-10% and 5-15% respectively by the end of the forecast period.

Pyramex Safety, 3M Company, Bolle Safety, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark, MCR Safety, Uvex, Medop, Radians, Gateway Safety Inc. are some of the prominent players operating in the safety eyewear market. These companies use innovative technologies and designs to manufacture safety eyewear products that meet the safety standards of various industries.

These companies help to grow the safety eyewear market by expanding their product portfolios, entering into strategic partnerships, and expanding their market reach through online and offline channels. Honeywell's sales revenue in 2019 was USD 36.7 billion, and 3M Company's sales revenue was USD 32.1 billion. Bolle Safety's sales revenue was USD 66.9 million in 2020.

The Paint Marker Market is expected to grow from USD 2.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period.The Paint Marker market has been growing at a steady pace in recent years and expected to continue in the coming years. The target market for Paint Markers includes a wide range of customers comprising professional artists, hobbyists, decorators, and DIY enthusiasts. The demand for high-quality, long-lasting, and multipurpose markers is increasing among these consumers, which is driving the growth of the Paint Marker market.One of the major factors driving the Paint Marker market's revenue growth is the rise in demand for personalized and customized products. With consumers seeking unique and customized items, Paint Markers have become a popular tool for adding personal touches to everyday products, such as bags, shoes, and clothing. This trend is expected to continue, which will drive the growth of the Paint Marker market.

According to market research reports, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the Paint Marker market in the forecast period. North America currently holds the largest share of the market due to the growing demand for DIY products, industrial growth, and the growing use of paint markers in the automotive industry. Europe also has a significant share of the market, with increasing applications in the construction and industrial sectors. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth due to the growing demand for Paint Markers in countries like China, Japan, and India. The Latin American and Middle East & African regions are anticipated to experience moderate growth during the same period. The expected market share of the Paint Marker market in North America and Europe is around 35% and 32%, respectively. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have a market share of approximately 24%.

Markal Corporation, Sharpie, Liquitex, Kokuyo Camlin, Montana Colors, Krink, Mitsubishi Pencil, Dykem, U-Mark, Grog, Sakura Color, Artline, SKM Industries, EDDING, Schneider Pens, Yosogo, Carmel Industries, Baoke Stationery, M&G Stationery, and Deli Group are some of the key players operating in the paint marker market.

According to the annual reports of some of these companies, sales revenue figures for 2019-2020 are as follows:

- Sharpie - $368 million

- Mitsubishi Pencil - $205 million

- EDDING - €122.5 million

- Schneider Pens - €109 million

The Cycling Helmet Market is expected to grow from USD 686.00 Million in 2022 to USD 832.30 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period.The target market for Cycling Helmets primarily consists of bicyclists who engage in activities such as recreational cycling, mountain biking, and road racing. These consumers typically range in age from young children to adults and may belong to varying income levels. The global Cycling Helmet market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to several factors, including rising concerns for safety and increasing interest in active lifestyles. A growing awareness towards cycling-related head injuries and government initiatives that mandate the use of helmets while cycling are also driving the demand for cycling helmets.The latest trends witnessed in the Cycling Helmet market include the introduction of smart helmets equipped with features such as wireless connectivity and activity tracking capabilities. Increased adoption of advanced technologies such as 3D printing, augmented reality, and virtual reality has contributed to the development of lightweight and customizable helmets, which cater to the specific needs and preferences of the consumers.

According to market research, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global cycling helmet market in terms of market share percentage valuation, due to increasing awareness about safety and benefits of cycling helmets, as well as government regulations mandating the use of helmets while cycling. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the cycling helmet market due to rising demand for sports and recreational activities, along with increasing purchasing power of consumers in the region.As of 2021, North America and Europe together hold a market share of approximately 60% in the cycling helmet market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate. The market share of cycling helmets in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to increase due to higher adoption of cycling as a mode of transportation and increasing health awareness. Other regions such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness moderate growth in the cycling helmet market.

The cycling helmet market is highly competitive, with leading players such as Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Specialized, Scott Sports, ABUS, POC, Rudy Project, and Lazer. These companies offer a range of cycling helmets catering to different riding styles, such as road biking, mountain biking, and leisure cycling.

In terms of revenue, Specialized reported sales revenue of $1.1 billion in the fiscal year 2020, while Giant reported sales revenue of $2.7 billion in the same year. Scott Sports reported sales revenue of $294 million in 2020.

