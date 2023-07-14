Market Analysis: Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market, Sodium Lamp Market, Cow Mat Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Outdoor Cooking Table Market is expected to grow from USD 138.80 Million in 2022 to USD 173.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period.The Outdoor Cooking Table market is a niche market that caters to outdoor enthusiasts who love to cook and grill outside. The target market includes individuals who enjoy camping, tailgating, and backyard barbecues. This market segment values convenience and durability, which are key factors driving revenue growth.The latest trend in the Outdoor Cooking Table market is the introduction of innovative features that enhance the cooking experience. Manufacturers are incorporating features like built-in thermometers, adjustable grates, and easy-to-clean designs. These features make cooking outdoors more convenient and enjoyable for consumers.

There are two distinct types of outdoor cooking tables -

• Folding

• Non-Folding

The folding outdoor cooking table is popular among campers and outdoor enthusiasts as it provides ease of transportation and storage. It can be collapsed and stored in a compact form, making it highly portable. It also saves space and allows users to set up their cooking station quickly. The non-folding outdoor cooking tables, on the other hand, are sturdy and provide ample space for cooking, food preparation, and serving. They are heavy-duty and can withstand the elements, making them the perfect choice for people who plan to use them frequently.

The Outdoor Cooking Table is a versatile piece of equipment that can be used in various applications, including household and commercial use. In households, it is commonly used for family barbeques and outdoor gatherings, where it serves as a platform for grilling and cooking food. In a commercial setting, it is used in restaurants, hotels, and catering services for outdoor cooking events. The Outdoor Cooking Table is also used for camping and outdoor activities, where it serves as a portable cooking station.

According to recent market research, the regions expected to dominate the outdoor cooking table market are North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. North America is expected to hold the largest market share at 40%, followed by Europe with 30%, and the Asia-Pacific with 20%. The remaining 10% is expected to be divided among other regions such as the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The rapid growth of the outdoor recreation industry, increase in food tourism, and high disposable income of consumers in these regions are some of the factors driving the demand for outdoor cooking tables. Additionally, the rising popularity of outdoor activities, such as camping and tailgating, is contributing to the growth of the market.

The outdoor cooking table market is a highly competitive industry, with a number of companies vying for market share. Some of the major players include Coleman, GCI Outdoor, Keter, Camco, Weber Grills, Yongkang Jiedeng Outdoor, Giantex, Suncast, Blackstone Products, Cuisinart, and Camp Chef.

In terms of sales revenue, Weber Grills reported sales of over $2 billion in 2022, while Blackstone Products reported sales of over $100 million in the same year. Cuisinart and Camp Chef also reported strong sales revenue figures in 2022, with both companies experiencing growth in the outdoor cooking table market.



The Sodium Lamp Market is expected to grow from USD 360.70 Million in 2022 to USD 336.20 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of -1.00% during the forecast period.Sodium lamps are a type of high-intensity discharge (HID) lighting, which are used for outdoor and industrial lighting applications. The target market for sodium lamps is diverse and ranges from public lighting, such as street lighting to industrial lighting, such as warehouses and parking lots. Sodium lamps are popular due to their high energy efficiency, long lifespan, and low maintenance cost, making them an ideal choice for municipalities and private organizations looking to reduce energy and maintenance costs.The major factors driving revenue growth in the sodium lamp market include the growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, the increasing number of smart city initiatives worldwide, and the rising need for better illumination in industrial and public spaces. Furthermore, the introduction of new regulations such as the EU’s Ecodesign Directive and the US Energy Independence and Security Act have made energy-efficient lighting solutions a more significant priority in many countries worldwide, contributing to the growth of the sodium lamp market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Sodium Lamp market due to the high demand for lighting products in developing countries such as China and India. It is estimated that the Asia-Pacific region will hold a market share of around 57% by the year 2030.North America and Europe are also expected to have a considerable market share due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting products in residential and commercial sectors. North America is estimated to hold a market share of around 17% and Europe is expected to hold a market share of around 16% by the year 2030.The Middle East and Africa region is also expected to witness significant growth in the Sodium Lamp market due to the rapid infrastructure development in the region. It is estimated that the region will hold a market share of around 6% by the year 2025.Latin America is also expected to contribute to the growth of the Sodium Lamp market due to the increasing demand for lighting products in the residential and commercial sectors. It is estimated that the region will hold a market share of around 4% by the year 2030.

The sodium lamp market has a competitive landscape with the presence of various key players such as GE, OSRAM GmbH, Lithonia Lighting, Koninklijke Philips, Surya Roshni, Larson Electronics, CG, Bulbrite, Litetronics International, Feit Electric, EYE Lighting, USHIO America, Contrac Lighting, Acuity Brands Lighting, PIAA, Halonix, NVC Lighting, Havells, and others.

The sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are:

- GE: $95.2 billion (2020)

- Koninklijke Philips: €19.5 billion (2020)

- Acuity Brands Lighting: $3.7 billion (2020)

- Havells: INR 10,196 crore (2020-21)

The Cow Mat Market is expected to grow from USD 246.00 Million in 2022 to USD 290.40 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.40% during the forecast period.The Cow Mat market primarily caters to dairy farmers who are concerned about the comfort and well-being of their cows. Cow mats are used in dairy barns to provide cushioning and prevent slipping which reduces the risk of injury and stress on cows' joints which can improve milk quality and yield. The target market for cow mats includes both small-scale and commercial dairy farms.The major factors driving revenue growth of the Cow Mat market include the increasing awareness among dairy farmers about the benefits of cow mats, the rise of dairy farming automation and the growing demand for milk and milk products globally. The increasing awareness among dairy farmers about the benefits of cow mats is driving demand for these products as it has been proved that cow mats improve the comfort of cows and their well-being which leads to improved milk production. The rise of dairy farming automation is also driving the market as these mats are critical in reducing labor-related stress on cows. Additionally, the growing demand for milk and milk products globally is increasing demand for cow mats as dairy farmers seek to maximize milk yield and maintain high quality standards.

The global cow mat market is expected to dominate in the North America and Europe regions, owing to the high adoption of advanced dairy farming practices in these areas. These regions are expected to account for the majority of market share percent valuation. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for dairy products and the adoption of modern dairy farming practices.According to industry reports, North America and Europe are expected to account for a combined market share of more than 60% in the cow mat market by the end of the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, with an expected market share of around 25% in the same period.

The major players in the cow mat market are Roth Manufacturing, Perfect Surfaces, Animat, KRAIBURG, Agriprom, Hebei Xigu New Material Technology, Nanjing Dongrun Special Rubber, Hyderman Rubber & Plastic, Polytag, Duratuf, TJP Group, Kapoor Oil Mills, National Meditek and Plastag.Roth Manufacturing offers durable and high-quality cow mats that provide comfort to cows during resting time. Perfect Surfaces provides customized cow mats that are slip-resistant, durable and comfortable.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are:

- Roth Manufacturing - $7 million

- Animat - $11 million

- Hyderman Rubber & Plastic - $18 million

- Duratuf - $25 million

- TJP Group - $30 million



