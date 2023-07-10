UK Broker Solidus Markets Unveils Its Comprehensive Trading Solution for All Traders

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, UK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidus Markets (https://solidusmarkets.com/), the UK broker, today proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive trading solution for all traders. Solidus Markets offers a wide range of trading opportunities for various assets, including Cryptocurrencies, forex, CFDs, ETFs, and commodities. With tailored trading accounts suitable for beginners and professional traders alike, Solidus Markets aims to empower individuals to achieve financial well-being and control.





Solidus Markets has introduced an innovative trading platform that enables immediate-execution trade activities. With its intuitive interface, investors gain fast access to global markets, facilitating potential gains across a diverse range of assets.

Why Choose Solidus Markets's Trading Platform?

Liquidity Providers: Solidus Markets partners with tier 1 liquidity providers, utilizing a multi-layered approach that ensures real-time order book access and seamless execution of trades.

Cutting-Edge Technology: Solidus Markets's trading platform incorporates multiple intuitive features and cutting-edge technology to offer investors a seamless trading experience.

SOLIDIFYRE™ Algorithmic Analyzer: Solidus Markets's proprietary algorithmic analyzer SOLIDIFYRE™, provides up-to-date insights on asset prices, AI monitoring for risk management, leveraging over 140 technical indicators, backtesting capabilities, and real-time news analysis.

Pros of Solidus Markets

Low Fees and Transparent Pricing: Solidus Markets charges no transactional fees for deposits and withdrawals, and there are no management or performance fees. Traders only incur charges when executing trades. Swaps (overnight premiums) are charged based on global standards and a predefined schedule.

Wide Range of Tradable Assets: Solidus Markets offers trading opportunities for over 5,000 assets, including cryptocurrencies, major stock indices, commodities, ETFs, and more. Traders can manage both their short-term and long-term financial assets within a single portfolio.

Advanced Trading Tools: Solidus Markets's platform provides comprehensive charting tools and advanced trading features, ensuring traders have access to the necessary tools for effective analysis and decision-making.

Superior Trading Conditions: The platform offers competitive commissions for opening and closing positions, with varying rates based on the account type. There are no restrictions on short selling and scalping, and low spreads contribute to favorable trading conditions.

Leverage Options: Solidus Markets provides leverage options for different asset classes, complying with regulatory guidelines. Leverage ratios range from 1:50 for cryptocurrencies to 1:100 for major forex pairs, enabling traders to access a wide range of popular instruments.

Secure Wallet Solutions: Solidus Markets prioritizes trader security and offers fiat-backed or cold-storage wallet solutions to safeguard investors' funds. The platform's trading app enhances security with features like fingerprint login and face recognition.

Fast and Easy Withdrawal Solutions: Bank transfers normally take approximately 2-4 business days for withdrawals to arrive in your local bank account. Crypto-backed withdrawal usually take 15-30 minutes to verify and appear in your wallet immediately.

Award-Winning Trading App: Solidus Markets's mobile trading app, available for iOS and Android devices, has received positive reviews for its customizable dashboard, real-time charting capabilities, full-order ticket functionality, and convenient notification center.

Cons:

Limited Geographical Availability: Solidus Markets does not accept clients from the United States and Canada due to regulatory restrictions.

Caps on Leverage: The platform imposes leverage caps based on regulatory requirements, ensuring responsible trading practices.

No Demo Account: Solidus Markets does not offer a demo account for traders to practice their strategies before committing real funds.

Trading Accounts for Every Trader

Solidus Markets offers a range of trading accounts tailored to different trader profiles and budgets. Each account type is designed to meet specific needs and goals, providing traders with the flexibility to choose the most suitable option.

Partner Programs and Support

Solidus Markets offers various partnership programs, including referral programs, trading partnerships (IB Program), and marketing partnerships. These programs provide additional benefits to clients, such as cashback incentives and revenue shares, while Solidus Markets takes care of administrative tasks.

Personalized Support and Ethical Guidance

Solidus Markets takes pride in offering exceptional support to its traders. Through chat, email, and phone channels, the platform ensures that investors receive the assistance they need, especially during volatile market conditions. The team at Solidus Markets is dedicated to understanding each user's investment preferences and helping them achieve financial prosperity. Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner in the industry, you can expect tailored guidance that suits your requirements. Solidus Markets provides technical support to empower users to make informed investment decisions, enabling even novices to generate profits.

Partner Programs for Mutual Success

Solidus Markets invites traders to become partners through its diverse programs, offering rewarding opportunities:

Referral Programs: As an existing Solidus Markets investor, you have the chance to personally invite others to join the broker. In return, you will receive a percentage cashback based on the initial deposit made by your referrals.

Trading Partnership (IB Program): The Introducing Broker (IB) program is designed to support IBs in growing their businesses. Solidus Markets appoints dedicated account managers to assist IBs, who can also benefit from spread and commission mark-ups, leading to additional revenue from their clients' trading activities. Solidus Markets takes care of all administrative tasks, allowing IBs to focus on their core business.

Marketing Partnership: Solidus Markets values clients who refer more clients or leads to the platform. Through this partnership, clients are rewarded with top commission cuts or revenue shares for each qualified referral. Solidus Markets provides high-class guidance to referrals and offers a commission structure that helps clients achieve their revenue expectations.

Final Thoughts on Solidus Markets

To summarize, Solidus Markets is a secure and trustworthy choice for traders, regardless of their experience level. The platform's team of experts is committed to providing the necessary guidance and assistance for expanding your portfolio. With an increasing number of digital assets and advanced trading tools at your disposal, Solidus Markets instills confidence, allowing users to trade with a focus on a brighter financial future.

