whind Launches Marrakech Sun, Instant Glow Tinting Water

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- whind , the cult skincare brand that bottles the science and essence of glow, today announced the expansion of its Marrakech product collection with the unveiling of universal tinting water, Marrakech Sun. The lightweight universal tinting water mimics a natural holiday tan while hydrating the skin, giving instant warmth that builds over time to create a luminous, healthy-looking glow.



Founded by entrepreneur, Hind Sebti, who hails from Morocco, whind is the meeting point between high-performance actives and divine ritual, for skin so healthy and happy it glows. The debut of Marrakech Sun embodies the recreation of a sun-dappled golden hour glow, as if you’ve been kissed by the warm Moroccan light all year round.

“I created whind to give people an efficacious skincare ritual that evokes the sensorial experience of my home of Morocco and the beauty of the Golden Hour, which is encapsulated through Marrakech Sun,” said Hind Sebti, Founder of whind. “We’re thrilled to expand our Marrakech collection with the introduction of our liquid sunshine, which is uniquely formulated to leave skin pillowy-soft, nourished and radiant with a healthy, holiday glow without the damaging effects of UV exposure.”

Marrakech Sun Tinting Water gives a natural looking tan instantly, and can also be layered to build a gradual, deeper bronze across all skin tones. Hydrating as it bronzes, the non-comedogenic formula is packed with an array of skin-quenching ingredients that work to plump and hydrate the skin without the tell-tale self-tan scent. In consumer tests for Marrakech Sun,

89% agree, it’s lightweight and fast-absorbing*

88% agree skin looks naturally tanned*

89% agree skin looks more radiant*

86% agree skin is left with a healthy glow*

How to Use: Massage 2-3 drops directly onto skin, or mix with serum, oil or moisturizer for your glowiest skin yet. Additional drops will increase the depth of color. Rinse hands after application.

What’s In: The 100% natural, plant-based bronzing boosters are encapsulated in a lightweight, ultra-hydrating serum. Supercharged with skincare ingredients, it bronzes while giving all-day hydration for a more even glow.

Erythrulose: A natural botanical alternative to the traditional bronzing agent, DHA, reacts with proteins on the skin’s surface to gradually build color on the skin, leaving a natural, bronzed tint.

Caramel: An alternative to traditional dyes that deposits a buildable bronze color on the skin.

Hyaluronic Acid: A super-hydrator that can hold up to 1000 times its own weight in water. It’s known to replenish moisture levels, bind moisture into the skin and plump.

Glycerin: A humectant which forms a protective layer on the skin, helping to hydrate the upper layers of the skin and prevent moisture loss.

Prickly Pear Extract: Made from Prickly Pear leaves, it has an unique ability to protect and soothe the skin.

Marshmallow Extract: A natural moisturizer and humectant that works to soothe uneven skin tone and helps retain moisture in the skin.

What’s Out: Mineral Oil, Sulfate Detergent, Parabens, Phthalates, Diethanolaminehanolamine

Marrakech Sun is now available on whind.com here , joining the brand’s other hero skincare products including Oasis Fresh, Marrakech Light and Medina Dew alongside the new Elixir Fine Fragrance collection. Beginning August 1, Marrakech Sun will also be available at select Bluemercury stores, as well as on Bluemercury.com. MSRP: $40 (30 ml).

*Tested on a panel of 78 women across all skin tones.

ABOUT whind

Founded in 2021, whind was created by Hind Sebti, a beauty industry executive with more than 20 years’ experience at the world’s most recognizable beauty brands. Crafted with a new vision of beauty that celebrates and bottles the science and essence of glow, whind is a meeting point between science-backed beauty and ancient ritual. Formulated by experts, steeped in history, each product gives both a deeply sensorial experience and highly effective results. Beauty that you’ll come to crave: products that visibly restore and satisfy, bringing joy for skin so healthy and happy it glows.

