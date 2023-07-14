Market Analysis:Tv antennas Market, Tape measures Market, Massage chair Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The TV Antennas Market is expected to grow from USD 496.60 Million in 2022 to USD 658.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period.The TV Antennas market has a wide target market, including consumers who desire an alternative to cable or satellite television services, those who live in areas with poor signal reception, and budget-conscious individuals seeking cost-saving options. The increasing number of cord-cutters and cord-nevers who prefer on-demand streaming services has also contributed to the growing demand for TV antennas. Furthermore, advancements in antenna technology have enhanced signal quality, increasing user satisfaction.The major factors driving revenue growth of the TV Antennas market include the rising demand for cost-effective solutions, the increasing adoption of over-the-air television broadcasting, and the shift towards digital TV signals. Additionally, the growing popularity of free-to-air TV channels and the rise in local content production have contributed to market growth.

The two primary types of TV antennas are:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Indoor TV antennas are designed to be placed inside the house, near a window or any other place to receive signals from the nearby broadcasters. They have a compact design and can be easily mounted, making them convenient for people who want an easy to install way to receive TV channels. On the other hand, outdoor TV antennas are designed to be installed on the roof of a house or any other high place, allowing them to access distant broadcasting stations.

TV antennas are used in residential and commercial applications to receive the over-the-air broadcast signals from TV stations. In residential applications, TV antennas are typically mounted on the roof or in the attic of the home and connected to a TV set to receive free-to-air TV channels. In commercial applications, TV antennas are used in hotels, restaurants, and other public places to provide TV reception to customers. TV antennas are also used for emergency communication and by the military.

According to market research, North America is expected to dominate the TV Antennas market with a market share of 35% by 2030. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market share with 28%, followed by Asia Pacific with 22%. The remaining regions, including Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, are expected to have a combined market share of 15%. These estimates are based on factors such as growing demand for high-definition content, increasing cord-cutting trends, and advancements in antenna technology. However, it's important to note that these projections are subject to change based on various economic and market factors.

The TV Antennas market has a highly competitive landscape, with numerous companies offering a wide range of products. Some of the prominent companies operating in this market are Antop Antenna, Antennas Direct, VOXX Accessories Corp, Best Buy, Winegard, Channel Master, Marathon, 1byone, LAVA Electronics, KING, ONN, Mediasonic, and Rocam.

Some of the companies’ sales revenue figures are:

- Antennas Direct: $20 million annually

- Winegard: $200 million annually

- Channel Master: $50 million annually



Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/tv-antennas-r948

The Tape Measures Market is expected to grow from USD 1.40 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.80 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.The Tape Measures market primarily caters to professionals and DIY enthusiasts in the construction, carpentry, and home improvement industries. These consumers require accurate measuring tools for precise measurements, layout, and cutting of various materials. The increasing demand for home renovation and remodeling projects, along with the booming construction industry, are the key drivers of revenue growth in the Tape Measures market.The latest trend in the Tape Measures market is the incorporation of Bluetooth technology and digital displays, enabling users to store measurement data on their smartphones or transfer it to other devices wirelessly. Another trend is the growing awareness of ergonomics, leading manufacturers to design tape measures that are comfortable to use and have user-friendly features.

According to market research reports, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the tape measure market due to the presence of a large number of construction projects and industries in these regions. The market share percentage valuation is estimated to be around 35%-40% for North America and 30%-35% for Europe.Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing infrastructure and construction activities in countries like China and India. The estimated market share percentage valuation for the Asia-Pacific region is around 20%-25%.Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region is also expected to witness growth due to the increasing construction activities and infrastructure development in the region. The estimated market share percentage valuation for the Middle East and Africa region is around 5%-10%.

The global tape measures market is highly fragmented, with both international and regional players operating in the market. The major players in the market are Stanley Black & Decker, TAJIMA, Komelon, Apex, Starrett, Milwaukee Tool, Grate Wall, Pro'skit, Endura, Hultafors, EXPLOIT, PST, BERENT, Jetech Tool, BOSI, and Kraftwelle.

Stanley Black & Decker is the global market leader in tape measures, with a revenue of $14.4 billion in 2020. TAJIMA is another key player, with a revenue of $326.6 million in 2020. Milwaukee Tool, a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries, is also a significant player in the market, with a revenue of $7.4 billion in 2020.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/tape-measures-r949

The Massage Chair Market is expected to grow from USD 2.90 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.70 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period.The target market for massage chairs comprises individuals seeking relaxation, stress relief, pain relief, and improved blood circulation. The elderly and individuals with physical disabilities are also significant demographics for massage chair sales. With the growing trend of in-home entertainment and wellness, massage chairs have gained popularity as a convenient and affordable way to achieve relaxation and reduce stress.The major factors driving revenue growth in the massage chair market include the increasing demand for massage therapy services, the rise in disposable income, and the growing awareness of the benefits of regular massage therapy. Additionally, the incorporation of advanced features such as zero gravity positions, airbags, and multiple massage programs has further propelled the market's growth.

According to market research, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the massage chair market, accounting for the largest market share percent valuation. This can be attributed to the region's large population that is increasingly health-conscious and willing to invest in wellness products. North America and Europe are also expected to be significant markets for massage chairs, driven by the rising demand for massage therapy and stress-relief solutions. The market share of the massage chair market is expected to be around 50% in the Asia Pacific region, 30% in North America, and 20% in Europe. Other regions like South America, the Middle East, and Africa, are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market but to a lesser extent compared to the above-mentioned regions.

The massage chair market is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of several players in the market. The primary companies operating in this market are Panasonic, Osaki, Family Inada, Fujiiryoki, Human Touch, OSIM, Luraco, Infinity, Ogawa, Daito-THRIVE, BODYFRIEND, OTO Bodycare, and Rotal.

These companies have contributed significantly to the growth of the massage chair market by introducing new technologies, improving product quality, and targeting new customers.

Panasonic - $51.8 billion (sales revenue in 2020)

OSIM - $215.5 million (sales revenue in 2020)

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/massage-chair-r950