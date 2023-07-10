LPL Financial Welcomes 509 Wealth Management

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Jason Johnson, CRPC and the team at 509 Wealth Management have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $400 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Ameriprise.



With registered offices in Spokane and Kennewick, Wash., and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Johnson is a seasoned financial advisor who started his career in 1998 just out of college. He grew his practice organically over the years, cultivating meaningful client relationships with a heavy focus on retirement planning and wealth preservation strategies.

“At 509 Wealth Management, we provide one-on-one personalized advice and portfolio management based on each client’s goals and needs,” said Johnson, who is joined by three support staff members. “I work with each client to understand their overall situation first, then we work backwards to find out what they need to be successful.”

After 25 years with the same firm, Johnson decided the franchise model no longer fit the plans for the future of his business. He turned to LPL for more freedom and flexibility to run his business on his own terms.

“I have a tremendous group of clients, and I’ve always put their needs first,” Johnson said. “By making this move, I now have access to LPL’s innovative capabilities and back office support so that I can elevate the services I provide. It’s equally important to note that LPL does not sell proprietary investment products or pressure me to do things their way. Ultimately, I have a greater layer of independence and freedom to work with each individual client, understand their goals and come up with my own strategies to help take care of their unique financial needs.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Jason to the LPL community and are honored to support his evolving business. We wholeheartedly believe that advisors should be able to run their businesses on their own terms, with ultimate flexibility and choice. We are committed to meeting advisors where they are in the evolution of their practice by providing them with differentiated tools and integrated capabilities to help them deliver meaningful, customized services to their clients. We look forward to supporting 509 Wealth Management for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated advice model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. 509 Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

