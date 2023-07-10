Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Expected to Reach $484.25M by 2032 Rising Demand and Innovative Alternatives

Reports And Data

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market size is expected to reach USD 484.25 Million in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market has been witnessing significant growth in recent years, and is projected to continue to do so in the coming decade. According to data, the market size was valued at USD 143.16 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 484.25 Million in 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for infant formula, and growing awareness about the benefits of human milk oligosaccharides in infant nutrition.

Human milk oligosaccharides are complex sugars found in human breast milk that are not digestible by infants, but play a crucial role in developing an infant's immune system and gut health. However, the high cost and limited availability of human milk oligosaccharides have led to the development of alternative sources, such as cow's milk and yeast-based human milk oligosaccharides. These alternatives are gaining popularity due to their comparable efficacy and lower cost.

HMOs are known to improve the immune system and gut health of infants, and help in reducing the risk of infections, allergies, and other diseases. This has led to the inclusion of human milk oligosaccharides in various infant formula products, which is driving the revenue growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for HMOs has increased the utilization of various nutritional products used as food or dietary supplements. In conclusion, the market for Human Milk Oligosaccharides is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for infant formula, and growing awareness about the benefits of human milk oligosaccharides in infant nutrition. With the development of alternative sources of HMOs, the market is expected to become more accessible, making these important nutritional components available to a wider range of consumers.

Key Players covered in this report are:

NV, ELICITYL SA, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Glycom A/S, Abbott, ZuChem Inc., Glycosyn, Inc., Dextra Laboratories, DuPont (Nutrition & Biosciences), and FrieslandCampina.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market : Notable Innovation

The Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market has been witnessing significant innovation in recent years, as companies strive to develop new and effective sources of these complex sugars. One notable innovation in this market has been the use of genetic engineering to produce HMOs in large quantities.

Through genetic engineering, scientists can manipulate the DNA of bacteria to produce HMOs that are structurally identical to those found in human breast milk. This approach has several advantages over traditional methods of producing HMOs, such as extraction from human breast milk or cow's milk.

For one, genetic engineering allows for the production of large quantities of HMOs at a lower cost, making them more accessible to a wider range of consumers. Additionally, this method ensures that the HMOs produced are of a consistent quality and purity, which can be difficult to achieve with other methods.

Some companies are also exploring the use of plant-based sources to produce HMOs. For example, researchers have identified a particular type of sugar molecule found in rice that is structurally similar to HMOs. By isolating and purifying this molecule, it can be used as a source of HMOs.

Another notable innovation in the HMO market is the development of prebiotic supplements that contain HMOs. These supplements are designed to support the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, which can help to improve immune function and reduce the risk of various diseases. Some of these supplements are specifically formulated for infants and young children, while others are targeted at adults.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Fucosyllactose

Sialyllactose

Lacto-N-Tetraose

Lacto-N-Neotetraose

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Functional Food & Beverages

Infant Formula

Food Supplements

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Drug Store or Pharmacy

Mass Merchandiser

Departmental Stores

Mono-Brand Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channels

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

