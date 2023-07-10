Indiana Homecare Enteral Feeding Formula Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases like Cancer Diabetes

Reports And Data

Use of prebiotics and probiotics to improve gut health are other factors driving revenue of the Indiana Homecare Enteral Feeding Formula market.

The Indiana homecare enteral feeding formula was USD 82.58 million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Indiana homecare enteral feeding formula market size was USD 82.58 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The demand for enteral feeding formulas is growing due to the geriatric population's susceptibility to chronic illnesses. Enteral tube feeding helps to introduce introduction of nutrients by tubes into gut or stomach for individuals unable to satisfy their nutritional needs or absorb oral nutrients. Tubes for enteral feed formula are available, including the nasojejunal tube, gastrostomy, nasogastric tube, and jejunostomy.

Top Profiled Companies:

• Abbott Nutrition

• Nestle Health Science

• Danone Nutricia

• Braun Melsungen AG

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In 2022, the standard formula segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share of the Indiana homecare enteral feeding formula market. This is due to the growing demand for these formulas, which provide all of the nutrients, vitamins, and minerals required by the body for healthy growth and development. These are typically recommended for patients in need of long-term enteral feeding including chronic illnesses or disabilities. Standard formulas are readily available and typically less expensive than other types of enteral feeding formulas. Furthermore, these are easily administered via a feeding tube and do not require any additional preparation.

• The adults segment accounted for largest revenue share in the Indiana homecare enteral feeding formula market in 2022. This is due to the growing demand for these formulas to meet the nutritional needs of adults who are unable to consume food orally due to medical conditions such as stroke, cancer, or gastrointestinal disorders. Adult enteral feeding formulas are available in a variety of formulations, including basic formulas, disease-specific formulae, blenderized formulas, and customized formulas. These formulae are often supplied using a feeding tube, which can be inserted directly into stomach or intestines.

• Demand for enteral feeding formula for homecare in Indiana is expected to rise significantly in the coming years. A feeding tube is used in the medical procedure known as enteral feeding to administer food and nutrients directly into the patient's stomach. This tube is commonly used for people who are unable to eat orally due to illnesses like cancer, neurological impairments, or digestive issues.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Standard Formula

• Disease Specific Formula

• Blenderized Formula

• Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Adults

• Geriatric

• Paediatric

Key Takeaways of the Global Indiana Homecare Enteral Feeding Formula Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Indiana Homecare Enteral Feeding Formula industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Indiana Homecare Enteral Feeding Formula market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Indiana Homecare Enteral Feeding Formula market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

