Gelatin Market to Surge to USD 5.17 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Demand in Food, Pharma, and Personal Care Sectors

Reports And Data

Gelatin Market size is expected to reach USD 5.17 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The global gelatin market size was USD 3.17 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.17 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.” — Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Gelatin Market is rapidly expanding, with a market size of USD 5.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing usage of gelatin in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, as well as its high demand in functional food applications. Gelatin has the ability to prevent several diseases, improve food quality, and is used in food fortification, making it a versatile product with numerous applications.

Gelatin is derived from collagen, a natural protein present in skin and bones, and is commonly used as an excipient in the manufacture of hard capsules and soft gels. In addition, gelatin aids in the protection of sensitive substances against air, light, microbial development, and other forms of contamination, making it an essential component in various industries. There are two forms of gelatin used as a binder in tablets, non-gelling and gelling. Gelling gelatin is utilized in compression after the powder has been granulated and has a higher gel strength, which offers tablets cohesion, resilience, and hardness, and disintegrates at a slower rate. This makes it a preferred choice for tablets that require sustained release formulations.

Request a sample Report of Gelatin Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1261

Key Players covered in this report are:

The global market is highly competitive with a fragmented landscape, featuring several key players operating on both global and regional levels. These key players are actively engaged in product development and forming strategic alliances to expand their product portfolios and gain a stronger foothold in the global market.

Some major companies that are profiled in the market report include GELITA AG, Rousselot, Juncà Gelatines SL, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Echemi Holding Company Limited, Tessenderlo Group, India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd, Sterling, Lapi Gelatine S.p.A., and Inizio. These companies are some of the leading manufacturers of gelatin and gelatin-based products and have a significant presence in the global market.

Gelatin Market: Notable Innovation

Plant-Based Gelatin Alternatives: With the rise in vegan and vegetarian lifestyles, there has been a growing demand for plant-based alternatives to animal-derived gelatin. Several companies have developed innovative plant-based gelatin substitutes using ingredients such as agar-agar, carrageenan, pectin, and konjac flour. These alternatives offer similar gelling properties and functionality to gelatin while catering to the needs of consumers who avoid animal products.

Clean Label and Functional Gelatin: Gelatin manufacturers have focused on producing clean label and functional gelatin products. Clean label gelatin refers to products that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and allergens. Additionally, functional gelatin is formulated to offer specific health benefits, such as improved joint health, enhanced skin elasticity, and digestive support. These innovations aim to meet the increasing consumer demand for healthier and more natural gelatin options.

Microencapsulation: Gelatin has been utilized in microencapsulation technology, where active ingredients are encapsulated within gelatin shells. This technique is widely employed in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries to protect sensitive ingredients, control their release, and enhance stability. Microencapsulated gelatin particles find applications in flavor and aroma delivery, controlled drug release, and encapsulation of functional ingredients like probiotics and antioxidants.

Customized Gelatin Solutions: Gelatin manufacturers have been offering customized solutions to meet the specific requirements of various industries. They work closely with their clients to develop gelatin products tailored to specific applications, such as confectionery, dairy, desserts, pharmaceuticals, and beverages. These customized gelatin solutions enable companies to achieve desired functionalities, textures, and sensory properties in their products.

Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing: There has been a growing emphasis on sustainable and ethical sourcing of gelatin. Manufacturers have started implementing responsible sourcing practices, including using gelatin derived from grass-fed and pasture-raised animals, ensuring animal welfare standards are met, and promoting transparency in their supply chains. These initiatives cater to consumers' increasing concerns about the environmental impact and ethical aspects of the gelatin industry.

Request A Customization of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1261

Gelatin Market Segmentation:

By Source Type Outlook-

Bovine

Porcine

Marine

Others

By Application Outlook-

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Get Explore Latest Research Report by Reports and Data:

Espresso Coffee Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/espresso-coffee-market

Asian Ginseng Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/asian-ginseng-market

Lysine Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lysine-market

Manuka Honey Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/manuka-honey-market

Theobroma Oil Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/theobroma-oil-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.