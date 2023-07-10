Food Safety Testing Market to Reach $ 39.98 Bn by 2032, Rising Foodborne Illnesses and Stringent Government Regulations

Reports And Data

Food Safety Testing Market was USD 20.0 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 39.98 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The market value for Food Safety Testing Market was USD 20.0 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 39.98 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.” — Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Safety Testing Market has been growing steadily in recent years, with a size of USD 19.54 Billion in 2021 and a projected revenue CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The increasing instances of chemical contamination in the food processing sector, especially in the production of ready-to-eat meals, is a significant factor driving the growth of market revenue. Food manufacturers have a primary responsibility to prevent foodborne illnesses, and microbiology food testing assists them in identifying microorganisms in food and ensuring the safety of raw materials, ingredients, and the finished product.

Food testing also plays a vital role in testing and analyzing spoiled bacteria to prevent food poisoning outbreaks caused by contaminated products and their contents. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 600 million individuals become ill after eating contaminated food every year, leading to around 420,000 fatalities. Children under the age of five are disproportionately affected, accounting for 40% of the foodborne disease burden and 125,000 deaths. Thus, food safety testing has become increasingly important to ensure the safety of the food supply chain and protect public health.

Analytical chemistry testing is another significant factor driving the growth of the food safety testing market. This testing aids in the identification, separation, and quantification of the chemical components of natural and artificial ingredients in food products, such as Potential of Hydrogen (pH), additives, nutrients, preservatives, pollutants, minerals, and others. It ensures that food products are safe for consumption and meets regulatory standards. The market for food safety testing is expected to continue growing as the demand for safe and high-quality food products increases, and stringent government regulations are put in place to ensure food safety and prevent foodborne illnesses.

Request a sample Report of Food Safety Testing Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/941

Food Safety Testing Market: Notable Innovation

One notable innovation in the food safety testing market is the use of rapid and portable testing devices. These devices allow for quick and on-site testing of food samples, reducing the time and cost associated with traditional laboratory-based testing methods.

Another innovation is the application of advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) in food safety testing. These techniques enable the detection of specific pathogens or contaminants in food samples with high sensitivity and accuracy.

Additionally, the development of biosensor technology has been a significant innovation in food safety testing. Biosensors are devices that use biological components such as enzymes or antibodies to detect and quantify contaminants or pathogens in food. They provide real-time monitoring and can be integrated into the food processing and supply chain to ensure safety at various stages.

Key Players covered in this report are:

Some of the major companies profiled in the market report include SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Diamond Vogel, TÜV SÜD, Bureau Veritas, ALS, AsureQuality, BIOMÉRIEUX, and Labcorp Drug Development. These companies are some of the leading players in the food safety testing market and have a strong presence in the market.

These companies offer a wide range of food safety testing solutions and services, including microbiological testing, chemical testing, and allergen testing, among others. They also offer testing services for various types of food products, including meat and poultry, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, processed foods, and others.

The food safety testing market report covers a wide range of testing types, technology, and food types. The testing type outlook includes allergen testing, pathogens testing, GMO testing, mycotoxins testing, nutritional labeling, heavy metals testing, pesticides testing, organic contaminants testing, and others. Among these, allergen testing and pathogens testing are the most common types of testing performed in the food safety testing market.

Request A Customization of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/941

Food Safety Testing Market Segmentation:

The technology outlook includes culture media, polymerase chain reaction, immunoassay, chromatography, biochip/biosensor, microarrays, flow cytometry, and others. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is one of the most widely used technologies in the food safety testing market due to its high specificity and sensitivity.

The food type outlook includes meat, poultry, and seafood; dairy products; processed food; fruits and vegetables; cereals and grains; and others. Among these, meat, poultry, and seafood are the most commonly tested food types in the food safety testing market, followed by dairy products and processed food.

Geographically, the food safety testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are the leading markets for food safety testing due to the stringent food safety regulations and increasing awareness among consumers regarding food safety.

Get Explore Latest Research Report by Reports and Data:

Floodlight Cameras Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/floodlight-cameras-market

Clean Room Robots Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/clean-room-robots-market

Caster Sugar Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/caster-sugar-market

Brown Shimeji Mushroom Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/brown-shimeji-mushroom-market

Micellar Cleansing Water Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/micellar-cleansing-water-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.