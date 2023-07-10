Clickx Launches Free Forever Digital Marketing Services Access Plan for Agencies

Clickx introduces Clickx Free Forever Plan, a game-changing offering that provides white label fulfillment across a range of digital marketing services, empowering agencies to scale without the need for full-time employees or excessive costs.

CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clickx, the leading white label sales enablement and customer acquisition platform for agencies worldwide, is thrilled to announce the launch of Clickx Free Forever Plan. This revolutionary offering empowers small and medium-sized agencies to generate outsized growth without the burden of overhead costs and full-time employees.



Clickx offers agencies the opportunity to access a comprehensive range of digital marketing services without the need for any subscriptions or ongoing commitments. Agency owners can now purchase individual services from Clickx, including:

Digital Marketing Strategy

Local SEO & Content Marketing

Advanced SEO & Content Marketing

Brand Building & Social Media

Meta/Instagram Ads

Google & YouTube Lead Gen Ads

Short Form Video

LinkedIn Ads

WordPress Design & Development



CEO Solomon Thimothy explains the motivation behind launching Clickx Free Forever Plan, stating, "We recognize that many small and medium-sized agencies often struggle with limited budgets and the inability to hire full-time employees for their digital marketing needs. Clickx is our commitment to being a trusted partner for agencies, offering white label fulfillment and helping them achieve remarkable growth without the associated overhead costs."

By providing access to high-quality white label services , Clickx enables agencies to deliver exceptional results to their clients while maintaining a lean and efficient operational structure. This approach allows agencies to scale their businesses, drive revenue, and build a strong reputation without the traditional resource constraints.

Additionally, Clickx provides agency owners with the flexibility to customize their offerings and differentiate themselves from the competition. By leveraging Clickx's powerful software and comprehensive support, agency owners can build strong client relationships and position themselves as industry leaders.

To learn more about Clickx Free Forever Plan and explore the unlimited growth potential it offers, visit https://www.clickx.io/ and unlock a new era of success for your agency.



About Clickx:

Clickx is the leading white label sales enablement and customer acquisition platform trusted by agencies worldwide. Whether you're starting a new digital marketing agency or scaling an existing one, Clickx provides software and support to guide you through the complex process of growing your agency. With Clickx Free Forever Plan, agency owners can unlock endless profit potential and take their businesses to new heights.

