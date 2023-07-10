Cake and Pastries Market Increasing Demand for Customized Delights and Growing Event Celebrations Fuel Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cakes and Pastries Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. In 2021, the market size reached USD 130.72 Billion, and it is projected to continue expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period. This steady growth can be attributed to several factors.

One of the key drivers of the market's revenue growth is the increasing consumption of cakes and pastries during special occasions and festivities. Cakes and pastries have become an integral part of celebrations such as birthdays, weddings, retirement parties, and work anniversaries. The tradition of indulging in these delectable treats as post-meal desserts has also contributed to their growing popularity. As a result, the demand for cakes and pastries has risen, leading to an increase in market revenue.

Furthermore, the growing trend of event planning has further fueled the demand for cakes and pastries. People are increasingly seeking customized cakes and pastries that suit the theme or concept of their events. Whether it's a lavish wedding or a small birthday gathering, the inclusion of visually appealing and delicious cakes and pastries has become a norm.

Top Leading Players in Cakes and Pastries Market:

Finsbury Food Group Plc, American Baking Company, BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd, Grupo Bimbo, Tyson Foods, Inc, Hostess Brands, LLC, Hostess Brands, LLC, Monginis, George Weston Limited, Campbell Soup Company, Britannia Industries Limited.

Driving Factors and Restrain of Cakes and Pastries Market:

Driving Factors:

Increasing Consumer Demand: The primary driver of the cakes and pastries market is the rising consumer demand for these indulgent treats. Cakes and pastries are widely consumed during special occasions, festivals, and as desserts, and their popularity continues to grow. Consumers' affinity for these products as part of their celebrations and everyday enjoyment fuels the market's growth.

Evolving Food Culture and Trends: Changes in food culture and consumer preferences also play a crucial role in driving the cakes and pastries market. As culinary tastes and trends evolve, there is a demand for new flavors, ingredients, and presentation styles. This prompts bakeries and confectioneries to innovate and offer unique and diverse cake and pastry options, catering to a wider range of consumer preferences.

Customization and Personalization: Consumers today seek customized cakes and pastries that align with their specific requirements and preferences. This trend of personalized products, tailored to suit individual events or themes, has gained traction. Bakeries and pastry shops that offer customization options have a competitive edge, as they can cater to the unique demands of their customers.

Restraints:

Health and Dietary Concerns: One of the primary restraints for the cakes and pastries market is the increasing awareness of health and dietary concerns among consumers. As more people become conscious of their food choices, they may limit their consumption of high-calorie and sugar-laden products like cakes and pastries. This shift towards healthier eating habits can impact the demand for traditional cakes and pastries.

Competition from Healthy Alternatives: The growing availability of healthier dessert options, such as fruit-based desserts, gluten-free cakes, and vegan pastries, poses a challenge to the cakes and pastries market. Health-conscious consumers are more likely to opt for these alternatives that align with their dietary preferences or restrictions. The presence of these alternatives intensifies the competition within the market.

Price Volatility of Ingredients: The cakes and pastries market can be affected by the price volatility of key ingredients, such as butter, sugar, and flour. Fluctuations in the prices of these ingredients can impact the overall production cost for bakeries and confectioneries. If ingredient prices rise significantly, it can lead to higher product prices or a compromise in quality, potentially affecting consumer demand.

Cakes and Pastries Market Segmentation:

By Product Outlook-

Artisanal Bakery Products

In-store Bakery Products

By Distribution Channel Outlook-

Super Markets & Hyper Markets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Bakeries

Others

By Type Outlook-

Cakes

Frozen Cakes and Pastries

Pastries

Sweet Pies

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

About Us:

