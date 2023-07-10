Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Valued at USD 8.45 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Infectious Diseases

Reports And Data

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing Market value for was USD 4.24 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.45 billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected value of USD 8.45 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% throughout the forecast period. In 2022, the market was valued at USD 4.24 billion. The escalating prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, and others is a key driving factor behind the increasing demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing. Moreover, the expansion of the market is further fueled by the presence of multidrug-resistant pathogens, which pose a significant global health challenge. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that drug-resistant diseases cause approximately 700,000 deaths annually worldwide. Consequently, there is a growing need for rapid diagnostic procedures capable of accurately identifying the presence of resistant microbe strains.

Furthermore, the market for antimicrobial susceptibility testing is witnessing expansion due to the surging demand for rapid diagnostic tests. These tests offer advantages over traditional methods, as they provide quicker results, improved accuracy, and greater affordability. Rapid diagnostic tests enable medical professionals to promptly and confidently make informed decisions regarding patient treatment by swiftly detecting the presence of pathogens. The rising requirement for point-of-care diagnostics is also contributing to the market's growth. These advancements in diagnostic technology are facilitating timely interventions and enhancing patient care outcomes.

Segments Covered in the Report

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market can be segmented based on various factors, including product type outlook, test type outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of product type outlook, the market encompasses automated systems, manual systems, and consumables. Automated systems utilize advanced technology and software for efficient and streamlined testing processes. Manual systems involve traditional methods performed by laboratory professionals. Consumables refer to the various reagents, media, and other materials used in the testing procedures.

The test type outlook includes different methods used for antimicrobial susceptibility testing. This includes disk diffusion, which involves placing antibiotic disks on agar plates to measure bacterial growth inhibition. Broth dilution involves diluting antibiotics in liquid media to determine their effectiveness. E-test utilizes antibiotic strips on agar plates to establish the minimal inhibitory concentration. Other test types may include molecular methods or alternative approaches.

In terms of end-use outlook, the market caters to clinical diagnostics, pharma and biotech companies, and research and academic institutes. Clinical diagnostics encompass healthcare facilities, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories where antimicrobial susceptibility testing is essential for patient care. Pharma and biotech companies require these tests for drug development and quality control. Research and academic institutes utilize antimicrobial susceptibility testing for scientific studies and research purposes.

The regional scope of the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions represent key markets for antimicrobial susceptibility testing, with varying demand, regulations, and healthcare landscapes.

Overall, the segmentation of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market allows for a comprehensive analysis of the industry, taking into account different product types, test methods, end-users, and regional dynamics.

Strategic development:

In January 2021, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) achieved FDA approval for its latest diagnostic instrument, the BD PhoenixTM CPO detect test. This test is designed to identify carbapenemase-producing organisms (CPOs) in clinical samples. CPOs are known for their high mortality rates and resistance to most antibiotics.

Danaher Corporation completed the acquisition of General Electric Company's Biopharma division in October 2020. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Danaher's position in the global life sciences market and expand its product line to include systems for determining the susceptibility of microorganisms.

BioMérieux SA introduced the VITEK® MS-XL AST system in August 2020. This system is specifically designed to rapidly identify bacteria and determine their resistance to specific medications. The automated and standardized results provided by this technology assist in selecting the most effective antimicrobial therapy.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. unveiled the SensititreTM SARS-CoV-2 AST Panel in July 2020. This innovative AST system is intended for identifying the antimicrobial susceptibility of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The use of this approach can aid healthcare professionals in selecting the most appropriate antimicrobial treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape in the field of diagnostic and life sciences is populated by several prominent players, each contributing to advancements in healthcare and research. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a major player known for its comprehensive range of diagnostic solutions, including instruments, consumables, and software. Danaher Corporation has a strong presence in the global life sciences market, offering diverse products and solutions, including diagnostic systems for microbial susceptibility testing. BioMérieux SA specializes in clinical diagnostics and is recognized for its innovative testing systems, such as the VITEK® MS-XL AST system, which aids in identifying bacteria and their resistance to medications.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a leading company offering a broad portfolio of scientific instruments, reagents, consumables, and software solutions. They have introduced novel AST systems, such as the SensititreTM SARS-CoV-2 AST Panel, which assists in determining antimicrobial susceptibility for COVID-19 patients. Merck KGaA, a prominent player in the life sciences industry, has expanded its offerings through strategic acquisitions, including Themis Bioscience, which has bolstered their position in infectious diseases and vaccine research.

Other notable players in the competitive landscape include Alifax S.r.l., HiMedia Laboratories, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., and Liofilchem s.r.l. Alifax specializes in clinical diagnostics and automation systems, while HiMedia Laboratories offers a comprehensive range of microbiology products and culture media. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. focuses on innovative solutions for rapid diagnostics, and Liofilchem s.r.l. is known for its antimicrobial susceptibility testing and microbiology products.

These companies compete in a dynamic industry, driving innovation through research and development, strategic partnerships, and product expansions. Their contributions play a crucial role in advancing healthcare, improving patient outcomes, and facilitating scientific discoveries. As the competitive landscape evolves, these key players continue to strive for excellence, addressing the evolving needs of the market and delivering cutting-edge solutions.

In conclusion, the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

