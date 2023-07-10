Submit Release
Landsea Homes Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) announced today that the company will release its results for the second quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Details:
Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-704-4453
International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0920

Replay Details:
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13740019

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation’s most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation. 

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.  

Media Contact:
Annie Noebel
Cornerstone Communications
anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com
(949) 449-2527

Investor Relations Contact:
Drew Mackintosh, CFA
Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC
drew@mackintoshir.com
(310) 924-9036


Primary Logo

