Castleforge releases 2023 ESG Report
The report makes public commitments on sustainability in the built environment, green finance and team developmentLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading real estate investment firm Castleforge has released its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.
The report sets out Castleforge’s three pillars for delivering meaningful impact: built environment, community and people.
The built environment section focuses on Castleforge’s strategy of targeting assets approaching obsolescence and implementing improvements targeted at achieving the highest possible levels of energy efficiency and sustainability.
The report showcases Castleforge’s recent acquisitions of 1 Golden Lane and Winchester House as reflecting this commitment. Both developments target the highest possible leading BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) standards and are seeking to become world leaders in sustainable office space.
The UNO Building at 1 Golden Lane will be the first development project in the UK to deconstruct, de-fabricate, recertify, and refabricate steel sections for use in the redevelopment of the same site. The development is a London Energy Transformation Initiative (LETI) pioneer project, which challenge current practice and support advancements in sustainable development.
Under the community pillar, the report focuses on the launch of Castleforge’s Castleforge IV Fund as an Article 8 Fund under the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations to actively promote environmental and social characteristics through all investments, including via Ocasa (Castleforge’s residential management operation) and Clockwise (its flexible workspace operation).
ESG criteria are an integral part of Castleforge’s underwriting process as it strives to invest responsibly and create a greener future for all the communities it has a foothold in.
The final section of the report focuses on people. Castleforge is working to provide a positive work environment by giving employees the opportunity to learn and grow.
The report publicly outlines Castleforge’s ESG targets along these three sections. It will continue to report annually on progress to ensure that it is maintaining and improving on its ESG commitments.
Michael Kovacs, Founding Partner of Castleforge said: “ESG reporting of this kind is crucial to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the entire business. We are immensely proud of the work that has been done so far to make Castleforge a responsible and sustainable company, with a green thread running through everything we do.”
You can find the full report on Castleforge’s website: https://castleforge.com/news-media/castleforge-esg-report/
