Readynez Celebrates Milestone of 50,000 Delegates Earning Certifications
DENMARK, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Readynez, a leading provider of IT training and certification programs, is proud to announce that 50,000 delegates have earned certifications through its programs.
Since its inception, Readynez has been committed to helping IT professionals acquire the skills and knowledge needed to advance their careers and drive innovation in their organizations. Through its immersive, hands-on training programs, Readynez has helped thousands of professionals around the world earn valuable certifications from leading organizations, such as GCP, Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, and CompTIA.
"We are thrilled to reach this milestone of 50,000 delegates earning certifications through our programs," said Frank Højgaard, CEO of Readynez. "This is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality training and certification programs that meet the evolving needs of IT professionals and organizations."
Readynez's training and certification programs cover a wide range of IT disciplines, including cybersecurity, cloud computing, project management, and more. The programs are taught by expert instructors who are certified in their respective fields and offer personalized guidance and support to learners.
"Our goal is to provide a comprehensive and immersive learning experience that helps IT professionals acquire the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their careers," added Frank. "We are proud to have helped 50,000 delegates earn certifications, and we look forward to continuing to help more professionals achieve their career goals."
With a growing network of alumni and a commitment to staying at the forefront of the IT industry, Readynez is well-positioned to continue to help IT professionals succeed in an increasingly competitive job market.
For more information about Readynez's training and certification programs, visit their website Readynez.com.
About Readynez
Readynez is a leading provider of IT training and certification programs, offering a range of courses across a variety of IT disciplines. With a focus on immersive, hands-on learning, Readynez helps learners acquire the skills and knowledge needed to advance their careers and drive innovation in their organizations.
Frank Hojgaard
