Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends & Forecasts, 2023 – 2031
Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market is Projected to Gain CAGR of 7.2% Over 2023 – 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soy, maize, and wheat are just a few of the plant-based protein sources used to make hydrolyzed vegetable protein (HPV). Peptide bonds hold the lengthy chains of amino acids that make up protein molecules together. Acid hydrolysis, which employs a protic acid often hydrochloric acid to catalyse the reaction with the addition of water, breaks these bonds to create HVP. The sodium chloride (table salt) is then removed from the solution by neutralizing it with a base, such as sodium hydroxide. HVP is a seasoning ingredient that may give foods a savoury flavor. Worldwide, it has had extensive use in the food industry over the last several years. Traditional HVP is often created by the acid hydrolysis of several protein sources. The hydrolyzed vegetable protein market is primarily being driven by the rising popularity of vegan diets and the addition of plant proteins to processed foods. Consumer preference for plant proteins has changed as a result of animal protein allergies and the abundance of nutrients found in plants. Additionally, consumer preferences for plant protein are being driven by scientific developments, shifting public perceptions on the safety of goods derived from animals, and the production of plant protein, which is more ecologically friendly than that of animals. Thus, rising awareness and conscious efforts for plant based diets along with the benefits of vegetable protein is supporting the growth of the global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market.
Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022: USD 1239.56 Mn
Growth Rate (2023 – 2031): 7.2%
Driver: Rise in demand for healthy and tasty food enhancers
Opportunities: Introducing plant based hydrolyzed vegetable proteins
Soy protein hydrolysate is a protein hydrolysate that is employed in majority of food as a natural flavor enhancer and thus had the highest share in the global hydrolyzed vegetable protein market in 2022. On the soy sauce label, it is frequently stated as an ingredient which is used in noodles, wafers, spice blends, snacks, soup, plant protein beverages, cold drinks, sauce, and many other food compositions as a flavoring ingredient. It can be used as a natural substitute for mono sodium glutamate (MSG) since it has a longer shelf life, a precise pH value, and an exact composition. Furthermore it is used in cold food to increase tongue roundness and serves as a basis for spices. HVP improves the flavor of a variety of food products by seasoning them. It contains up to 20% glutamate when proteins are broken down into their constituent basic amino acids, which is why glutamate is regarded as an essential dietary component since it gives meals a savoury and meaty flavor. Hence, with these advantages the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market is gaining popularity in the food industry.
Asia Pacific region dominated the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market in 2022, as proteins are a huge part of the Asian food culture. Food items made from soy have historically been a familiar ingredient on the Asian market's extensive selection of items containing plant-based protein. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the typical Asian consumer is eager to switch to a plant-based diet because they already have a strong desire for such foods. As an excellent replacement for MSG, which is frequently used in Chinese cooking and other food preparations, hydrolyzed vegetable proteins, soy sauce, and yeast extract are highly used. Additionally, it makes a fantastic addition to ready-to-eat snacks, quick soups, and other foods.
Market Segmentation
By Source
o Maize or Corn meal
o Wheat gluten
o Soya flour
o Yeast
o Groundnut protein
o Rice Protein
o Others
• By Form
o Powder
o Liquid
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
Supermarket and Hypermarkets
Retail stores
Convenience stores
Others
• By Application
o Food Flavoring and Seasoning
o Bakery Foods
o Fermented Food
o Processed Food
o Canned Food
o Beverages
o Cosmetics
o Others
• By End Users
o Household
o Commercial
Companies Included
• Aarkay Food Products Ltd.
• Ajinomoto Malaysia
• AMCO Proteins
• Belvita
• Cargill, Incorporated.
• Chaitanya Biologicals Pvt. Ltd
• Drytech Industries
• Foodchem International Corporation
• Glanbia plc
• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
• Kerry Group plc.
• PAULA Ingredients Sp. z o. o.
• PURIS
• Titan Biotech.
• Other Market Participants
Regions Covered
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
