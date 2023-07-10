Global Sugar Substitutes Market Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecasts, 2023 – 2031
Global Sugar Substitutes Market was Valued at US$ 17.2 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial or plant-based sugar replacements are used to sweeten or improve the flavor of meals and beverages. Additionally, they are referred to as "artificial sweeteners" or "non-caloric sweeteners." They can be added to processed foods and beverages or used as a tabletop sweetener, such as to sweeten a cup of iced tea. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates sugar replacements as food additives. It indicates that the FDA reviews scientific data to confirm the safety of a sugar substitute before it may be used in foods and drinks. Some sugar substitutes are "generally recognized as safe" (GRAS), according to the FDA. Because competent experts agree that the scientific data demonstrates these items are safe for use in meals and beverages, they do not need FDA clearance. The term "steviol glycosides" refers to highly refined stevia extracts that fall within the category of sugar replacements. Another group of sweeteners that can be utilized as sugar replacements are sugar alcohols, Mannitol, sorbitol, and xylitol amongst them. The FDA has decided that the use of sugar alcohols in foods and beverages is generally regarded as safe.
According to stats, almost every nation in the globe is affected by obesity, which is a serious public health issue. Over the past three decades, obesity rates have been gradually rising around the globe. There are already more individuals living with obesity than underweight in practically every region, and if present trends continue, as many as 1 billion adults, or 12% of the global population, will do so by 2025. It is estimated that by 2030, one billion people worldwide, including one in five women and one in seven men, will be obese, according to the World Obesity Atlas 2022, issued by the World Obesity Federation. Huge population across nations are now highly being aware and are choosing healthy diet to overcome health issues and obesity which has led to the demand for plant based sweeteners and rise in the overall global sugar substitutes market in the last few years.
Global Sugar Substitutes Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022: USD 17.2 Bn
Growth Rate: 5.69%
Driver: Rise in diabetic population globally leading to the demand for plant based sugar substitutes
Opportunities: Use of sugar substitutes across various industries
Plant based sweetener sources are estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the global sugar substitutes market during the forecast period 2023-2031. Plant-based sweeteners have emerged as the newest nutrition trend when it comes to cutting back on sugar consumption. The majority of natural sweeteners come from plants. Stevia is 200 to 300 times sweeter than ordinary sugar and has no calories or kilojoules. Monk fruit extract is without energy and between 250 and 400 times sweeter than normal sugar. It has been shown safe to consume stevia and monk fruit extract, both of which are permitted across various nations. Natural sweeteners are used to sweeten flavored waters and soft drinks, among other foods and beverages. According to a Tate and Lyle consumer study, 61% of stevia-containing products in the dairy and dairy substitute industries have recently been introduced, including yoghurts that are frequently linked to health advantages. Additionally, a large percentage of diabetics population consume stevia since it can considerably improve glucose tolerance while lowering plasma glucose levels. Thus, as people are consciously choosing their food products, the plant based sugar substitutes will highly be in demand resulting to the growth of the overall global sugar substitutes market.
Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2023-2031. The bakery and confectionary market along with the overall food industry is rising rapidly in Asia Pacific. Hyperlocal tastes have begun to spread as a result of urbanization, the growth of the middle class, and tourism. This shows that customers are becoming more aware of and interested in authentic, unique flavors outside the usual popular selections. Thus, this has led to the use of artificial sweeteners to maintain the taste and authenticity of food products. Moreover, a huge population is quite highly being aware about plant based sugar substitutes and its benefits for health. Thus, to cater this demand for sugar substitutes, manufactures across Asia Pacific are introducing innovative as well as plant based sugars. For instance in March 2022, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore based sugar substitute firm Swiftlet widened its product portfolio with the development of new ready-to-eat and lower cost options for its sugar substitute products. Thus, with these factors the sugar substitutes market will flourish in the upcoming years.
Market Segmentation
• By Source
o Plant based
o Artificial
• By Type
o High Intensity Sweetener
Aspartame
Stevia
Sucralose
Acesulfame K
Saccharin
Others
o Functional Sweetener
o Low intensity Sweetener
Mannitol
Erythritol
Maltitol
Xylitol
Others
• By Application
o Food and Beverages
Bars and confectionary
Culinary
Dairy
Bakery
Others
o Dietary supplements
o Pharmaceuticals
Companies Included
• ADM
• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
• Cargill, Incorporated.
• DuPont.
• Ingredion
• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
• JJD ENTERPRISES.
• KEMTIA
• NutraSweetM Co.
• PureCircle
• Roquette Frères
• Sweegen
• Tate & Lyle
• The Agave Sweetener Company
• Whole Earth Brands
• Other market participants
Regions Covered
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
