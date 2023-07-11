OnPrintShop Launched the New Web to Print Version 10.1 to Help PSPs Revolutionize
The brand-new OnPrintShop v10.1 is here to make print business experiences for global PSPs more effortless, streamlined, and customer-centricAHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPrintShop, the award-winning global web-to-print solution provider, today announced the release of the all-new version 10.1 of its state-of-the-art web to print software.
Team OnPrintShop is thrilled about this new release. It took them around 6 to 8 months of extensive understanding and work to come up with the intelligent OnPrintShop v 10.1. And they believe this innovative w2p version will consistently help print businesses stay at the top of their games.
Naresh Devra, VP of Product Development, OnPrintShop, said, “We are super-excited about our version 10.1 launch. This will help our PSP clients grow their business more. Our newly developed w2p features are highly usable and effective. We prioritized our clients’ growing needs and enhanced our solutions accordingly. Our focus was optimizing the website speed, introducing fuzzy search, and integrating 4over and Picsart with our platform to offer a memorable client experience. We are sure our PSPs will love this version and make the most of it”.
The key highlights of OnPrintShop’s new web to print software version are:
1. Advanced Fuzzy Search
The advanced storefront search in the OnPrintShop v10.1 will help print buyers get their search results with matching texts, exact terms are not required. Admin can also instantly locate order details using the same feature
2. Page-Wise Size Configuration
The new version comes with an interface which will help admins easily set different sizes for the different pages on a specific product, enhancing design precision
3. Packing Slip
Version 10.1 will help generate and download packing slips under the order action and shipment sections. It will make order processing smoother
4. Picsart API Integration
The OnPrintShop v10.1 is enriched with Picsart background removal and upscale APIs. While designing, the foreground object will be auto-detected and removed from the background. The image resolution of PNG images will also auto-increase based on the upscale factor
5. 4Over Integration
The integrated 4Over API with version 10.1 will bring in automation and help reduce hours of effort by admins setting up 4over products, pricing, and manual order submissions
6. Mass Personalization Enhancement for Label Products
OnPrintShop’s v10.1 offers a form-fill option in mass personalization where customers can directly add data, making customizations time-savvy
7. Job Board for Workflow Automation
With OnPrintShop v10.1, the dashboard for the job board will be accessible to workflow admins, helping them manage workflows better
8. Country Restrictions
PSPs’ admins will leverage country-based IP management in the new software version to allow or block access from any specific country
9. Amazing Speed Optimizations
Version 10.1 will boost website speed throughout the system with 100% quick loading
About OnPrintShop
OnPrintShop, the highly recognized flagship product of Radixweb, is an innovative web to print solution provider. Since 2008, OnPrintShop has been helping global print service providers deliver remarkable CX, attain digital nimbleness, and save valuable time and funds. To learn more about OnPrintShop, visit- www.onprintshop.com.
