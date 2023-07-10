Application Management Services Market Size Set to Flourish in Global Landscape | To Exceed USD 94.78 Billion by 2030

Digital transformation, increasing application complexity, cloud adoption, and demand for agility are key drivers of the App Management Services market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Application Management Services Market Size was estimated at $17,120 million in 2020 and is expected to increase by 19.1% between 2021 and 2030 to reach $94,786 million.

Over the past few decades, consumer preferences have changed, and in recent years there has been a significant shift toward buying goods and services online. Global consumer internet shopping demands increased during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Online merchants saw an increase in sales of more than 15% in the US alone.

The application management services market has been witnessing notable trends in recent years, driven by the rapid advancement of technology and the increasing reliance of businesses on software applications. One prominent trend is the shift towards cloud-based application management services. Cloud technology offers scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency, enabling businesses to streamline their operations and focus on core competencies. As a result, organizations are adopting cloud-based application management services to leverage the benefits of cloud computing and optimize their application performance.

Another significant trend in the application management services market is the growing adoption of DevOps practices. DevOps combines software development (Dev) and IT operations (Ops) to enhance collaboration, agility, and efficiency throughout the application lifecycle. Organizations are embracing DevOps principles and methodologies to accelerate software delivery, improve application quality, and respond quickly to changing market demands. Application management services providers are aligning their offerings with DevOps to cater to the evolving needs of businesses and ensure seamless application deployment and management.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are also shaping the application management services market. These technologies empower organizations to automate various aspects of application management, including monitoring, performance optimization, and issue resolution. AI-powered solutions can analyze vast amounts of data, detect patterns, and provide proactive insights, enabling businesses to enhance application performance, detect anomalies, and improve user experiences. With the increasing complexity of applications, AI and ML are becoming crucial components of application management strategies.

The application management services market is also witnessing a surge in demand for mobile application management (MAM) solutions. As mobile devices become ubiquitous and mobile applications play a vital role in business operations, organizations require effective management and security measures for their mobile apps. MAM solutions enable businesses to efficiently distribute, update, secure, and monitor mobile applications across various devices and platforms. With the growing mobile workforce and the increasing adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, the demand for MAM solutions is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

Some of the key companies mentioned within the application management services industry are Accenture plc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell Inc., Google LLC, HCL Technologies, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE.

