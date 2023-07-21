Quantum Dot Market Size, Share And Industry Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Quantum Dot Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the quantum dot market size is predicted to reach $20.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 26.8%.
The growth in the quantum dot market is due to growing demand for smart televisions and mobile phones. North America region is expected to hold the largest quantum dot market share. Major players in the quantum dot market include Crystalplex Corporation, InVisage Technologies, LG Display Co. Ltd., Nanoco Group plc, NanoPhotonica.
Quantum Dot Market Segments
• By Material: Cadmium Selenide (CdSe), Cadmium Sulfide (CdS), Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), Indium Arsenide (InAs), Silicon (Si), Other Material
• By Vertical: Consumer, Commercial, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Defense, Other Verticals
• By Application: Medical Devices, Displays, Solar Cells, Photodetectors Sensors, Lasers, LED Lights, Batteries & Energy Storage Systems, Transistors, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global quantum dot market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Quantum dots are defined as tiny semiconductor particles or nanoscale crystals of a semiconducting material that have unique optical and electronic properties. As energy is applied to these particles, they emit light of various colors, which can be changed by tuning the shape, material composition, and size of the quantum dots. Quantum dots are widely used in displays, including televisions, and smartphones.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Quantum Dot Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
