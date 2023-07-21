Packaging Machinery Market Size Forecast, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Packaging Machinery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the packaging machinery market size is predicted to reach $54.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.
The growth in the packaging machinery market is due to increasing demand for packaged food and beverages. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest packaging machinery market share. Major packaging machinery companies include Aetna Group S.p.A., B&H Manufacturing Company Inc., Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc., CKD Corporation.
Packaging Machinery Market Segments
• By Machine Type: Filling, Labeling, Form-Fill-Seal, Cartoning, Wrapping, Palletizing, Bottling Line
• By Technology: General Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Vacuum Packaging
• By Business: OEM, Aftermarket
• By End-Use: Beverages, Food, Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals
• By Geography: The global packaging machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Packaging machinery refers to the machines used for packaging items or components to provide physical or barrier protection. The machinery includes equipment that forms, seals, fills, cleans, wraps and packages at different levels of industrialization. It also includes related machinery for sorting, counting, and accumulating.
