Community engagement highlighted as rat removal operation on Late Island in Tonga moves forward

07 July 2023, Nukualofa Tonga - The Kingdom of Tonga is a step closer to implementing an operation to remove rats from the uninhabited Late Island following successful community and stakeholder consultations in Vavau last month.

The first of the two-day consultations was held at the Governor’s Office with the second day moved to the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change & Communication (MEIDECC) Conference room in Vava’u. The consultations brought together District and Town Officers, Government representatives, members of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), villagers and local fishermen to discuss the plan, the risks involved and the impact of the project.

National Invasive Species Coordinator for Tonga, Mr Viliami Hakaumotu, said the consultation was extremely important to ensure all the stakeholders were on board and reading from the same page as they move to implement the initiative.

“When it comes to projects of this nature, I think it’s important that everyone understands the goals and objectives and where they fit into the picture. I think the consultations provided an opportunity for everyone to express their views and opinions and the end result is now a clear understanding amongst everyone with no hesitation about the operation,” he said. “There were suggestions to eradicate rats from more islets. I know the Vava’u Governor Lord Fakatulolo expressed strong support for the operation and requested for additional islands to be actioned, including A’a island from the Vava’u group.”

Invasive species such as rats are the leading driver of biodiversity loss in the Pacific. The Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS) is the coordinating mechanism designed to facilitate the scaling up of invasive species management in the Pacific.

The project brings together experts to provide support within the Pacific region focusing on protecting biodiversity and ecosystem functions. The goal is to reduce invasive species’ ecological and socio-economic impact on ecosystems through the management or eradication of prioritised species and the protection of valued sites.

Community consultations are a key part of project implementation.

GEF 6 RIP Project Manager, Ms Isabell Rasch said the outcome of the consultation in Vava’u highlighted the importance of community engagement and support to ensure operation’s success and that biosecurity is robust following the operation.

“Invasive species have a significant impact on ecosystem resilience, leading to a loss of ecosystem services and reducing the ability of Pacific communities to adapt to climate change,” she said.

The rat removal project aims to conserve one of the most important sites for biodiversity in Tonga. The plan discussed during the community consultation defines the strategy, tasks, timeline and logistics necessary to complete the eradication Late island as well as on two islets within the Vava’u group. Removal of rats from Late will allow the island’s ecosystems to recover and ensure the island can provide a secure home for its populations of threatened and indigenous plants and animals.

This eradication is funded in part by the GEF 6 Regional Invasives Project - Strengthening national and regional capacities to reduce the impact of Invasive Alien Species on globally significant biodiversity in the Pacific.

The Department of Environment, MEIDECC will be the in-country lead for the project’s implementation, with Island Conservation (IC) and SPREP providing technical and financial support. . Representatives from Vava'u Environmental Protection Association (VEPA) will assist with project planning and consultation.

For more information on the GEF 6 Regional Invasives Species Project, please contact Isabell Rasch, at [email protected]

The GEF 6 RIP is funded by the Global Environment Facility, implemented by the United Nations Environment Programme, and executed by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme. The Project works primarily in the Marshall Islands, Niue, Tonga, and Tuvalu and has a regional component. Implementation of the GEF6RIP is supported by the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service.