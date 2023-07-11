Cloudbric, Wins in the 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards®

2023 Golden Bridge Awards BRONZE GLOBEE® WINNERS

Cloudbric PAS won the Bronze Award for Best Product and Service at the 2023 Golden Bridge Awards.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric (CEO, Taejoon Jung), a company specializing in cloud security platforms, proudly announces its victory at the esteemed 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards® Awards.

The Globee Awards, known for organizing world-class business awards programs and business ranking lists, has recognized Cloudbric as a standout winner in this year’s prestigious event.

The 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards presented by the Globee Awards, celebrate outstanding achievements, innovation, and excellence across industries, with a rigorous judging process involving more than 350 global experts.

Cloudbric has gained recognition as the bronze winner of best product and best service in ‘To Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19’ with its cutting-edge solution, Cloudbric PAS (Private Access Solution).

Best Product | To Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19 - Cloudbric PAS; Endpoint-Initiated Zero Trust Network Access solution with Software Defined Perimeter

Best Service | To Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19 - Cloudbric PAS; Endpoint-Initiated Zero Trust Network Access solution with Software Defined Perimeter

Cloudbric PAS is an agent-based Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution that incorporates Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) technology. Its notable access control feature, with widely supported protocols, effectively safeguards corporate networks against external threats. More details can be found on Cloudbric Official Website.

"While ZTNA is gaining attention amid the rise of cloud computing and telecommuting, we take great pride in Cloudbric PAS, our SaaS-type agent-based ZTNA solution with SDP technology, receiving this prestigious award," stated Taejoon Jung. "We have high hopes that by leveraging Cloudbric PAS, it will provide enterprises with increased convenience and ease in implementing a zero-trust network environment, leading to the creation of a safer remote access environment."

The complete list of 2023 winners is here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/