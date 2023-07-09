Vermont Officials Prepare for Flood Response; Governor Scott declares State of Emergency to enhance preparedness and expedite response

Press Release from the Vermont Department of Public Safety, Vermont Emergency Management

Contact: Vermont Emergency Management, vtjic@vermont.gov

WATERBURY, VT – The state of Vermont continues preparations for severe storms and significant flooding Sunday night into Monday. The National Weather Service says excessive runoff from powerful storms may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Areas that experienced heavy rain last week are especially vulnerable.

To enhance preparedness and expedite response, Governor Phil Scott has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storm. Among other tools, the emergency declaration allows state responders to request additional resources from other states, should they be needed.

The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated and Department of Public Safety, Agency of Transportation, and other state agencies and departments will be working overnight and throughout Monday and beyond to assist cities and towns in their response.

Swiftwater rescue teams have been staged in strategic locations throughout the state, should they be necessary to help with evacuations and rescues from floodwaters. Additional crews from out of state may be added in the coming days to assist with further operations.

Vermonters should monitor weather reports closely and be mindful of water levels on rivers and streams. Get to high ground if floodwaters approach. Never drive or walk through floodwaters, unseen currents or washouts can sweep you and your car away.

An individual reporting a life-threatening situation should dial 9-1-1. An individual reporting a developing, non-life-threatening emergency situation should contact their town.

Vermont Alert delivers up to the minute weather, road, and other warnings to your phone or email. These alerts are personalized to notify you of problems in specific areas. The service is free; you can register at www.vtalert.gov.

For a complete forecast, visit the National Weather Service forecast site:

www.weather.gov/aly (Bennington and Windham counties)

www.weather.gov/btv (Rest of Vermont)

FLOOD SAFETY TIPS

If rising water is approaching, leave.

Evacuate over high ground and plan that route now for this weekend and any time there may be flooding.

Never drive or walk through floodwaters. Strong currents or unseen washouts can sweep you and your car away.

Turn off the circuit breaker in your home before you evacuate – if you can do so safely.

Have a licensed electrician inspect your electrical system before you once again occupy your home if it has been flooded.

If you are in a flood-prone area, or if you believe your home will be flooded, it is advisable to move valuables from your basement in case water enters your home.

Check your insurance coverage now, and then contact your insurance company if you have damage.

WEB RESOURCES

Vermont Emergency Management Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vermontemergencymanagement

VEM Twitter: @vemvt

Vermont Alert on Twitter (Road Closures and Weather Alerts): @VermontAlert

511 road closures on Twitter: @511VT

511 on the web: https://newengland511.org/

NWS Albany social media: https://www.facebook.com/NWSAlbany/ or https://twitter.com/NWSAlbany

NWS Burlington social media: https://www.facebook.com/NWSBurlington or https://twitter.com/NWSBurlington

Vermont river levels and forecast: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=btv