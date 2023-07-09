Final Deadline for Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) Investors of July 10, 2023 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

/EIN News/ -- RADNOR, Pa., July 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Icahn Enterprises L.P. (“Icahn Enterprises”) (NASDAQ:IEP). The action charges Icahn Enterprises with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Icahn Enterprises’ materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Icahn enterprises’ investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JULY 10, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: AUGUST 2, 2018 THROUGH MAY 9, 2023

ICAHN ENTERPRISES’ ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On May 2, 2023, market analyst Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Icahn Enterprises’ “last reported indicative year-end [net asset value] of $5.6 billion is inflated by at least 22%.” The report also claimed that the company operates a “ponzi-like economic structure” and “has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors.”

Following this news, Icahn Enterprises’ share price fell $10.06 per share, or 20%, to close at $40.36 per share on May 2, 2023.

Then, on May 10, 2023, before the market opened, Icahn Enterprises filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2023. Therein, the company stated that the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises on May 3, 2023 seeking production of information relating to the company, certain of its affiliates’ “corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials.” Icahn Enterprises claimed the company is “cooperating with the request” and is “providing documents in response to the voluntary request for information.”

Following this news, Icahn Enterprises’ share price fell $5.75 per share, or 15.1%, to close at $32.22 per share on May 10, 2023.

Icahn Enterprises investors may, no later than July 10, 2023, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Icahn Enterprises investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against Icahn Enterprises, captioned Okaro v. Icahn Enterprises L.P., et al, Case No. 23-cv-21773, is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida before the Honorable Kevin Michael Moore.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

