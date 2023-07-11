CYRUS COLLEY ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF
Cyrus Colley enters race for Douglas County Sheriff bringing fresh insight on community relations and crime strategy
Douglas County has asked, and I am honored to heed the call”DOUGLASVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NAACP, National Deputy Director for Convention Security and Atlanta Police Department veteran Sgt. Cyrus Colley launched his official campaign for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on July 4th. With a crowd of supporters joining him at the County’s 4th of July parade in Douglasville, Georgia, Colley announced his candidacy with the support from family, friends, and the greater Douglas County community.
— Cyrus Colley
Colley entered the race during a time when so many people in Douglas County have called for fresh leadership at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and a better handle on crime which has seen sharp increases over the last few years in multiple categories.
In a campaign video posted July 4th, Colley highlighted one of his signature community based platforms called “The No Neighborhood Left Behind” initiative where he discusses “Bridging the gap between communities”. With the train tracks and two communities on each side as the backdrop, Colley energetically discusses his plan to bring everyone in the county together, restore the public trust and provide the kind of transparency that voters desire for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and what he calls the “Keys for success”.
Colley states “I have received an overwhelming amount of support from a broad coalition of voters who desire the kind of fresh and innovative leadership that I’m going to provide as the next Sheriff of this great county. Like no other, my law enforcement command staff and community leaders will ensure that our families and communities are safer than ever while also providing best in class community partnerships that will serve as the foundation for everything that we do. And within that, I am going to leverage my experience in empowering and supporting our young adults and juveniles who are too often left behind. Douglas County has asked, and I am honored to heed the call” Colley went on to say.
To learn more about Cyrus Colley, his extensive experience in law enforcement, community partnerships and developing and implementing comprehensive programs to support and encourage our youth, please feel free to visit Colley at https://www.colleyforsheriff.com/
