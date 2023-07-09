Wagner Rebellion: What to Watch

The Wagner group rebellion in Russia on 24th June has become the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s regime so far. Now, with Belarus President Lukashenka, a nominated broker of the deal between the Kremlin and Wagner’s leader, confirming that Prigozhin is not in Belarus but in Russia, more questions arise.

Crisis Group's Europe and Central Asia Program Director Olga Oliker and Senior Russia analyst Oleg Ignatov discuss the aftermath of the mutiny in Russia and what the future holds for the group.