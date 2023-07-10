(Video)Freedom for Iran and Peace and Stability for The Region

Abu al-Qasim al-Shabbi, a celebrated Arab poet, once elegantly penned these words: “When the people yearn for life, destiny must heed their call; the night must gracefully yield to the morning, and the chains that bind us shall shatter.” Dr. Eeid Alnaemat, MP in the Jordanian Parliament said: “The uprising of the Iranian people has proven its effectiveness, continuity, and widespread nature, of the Iranian society. We stand alongside this blessed uprising and those who support and guide it." Dr. Abde Saeed Mohsen Al-Moghlas, Secretary General of the Senate of Yemen, “Despite the continuation of international relations, the Houthi militias supported by Iran have continued their crimes and violations. Therefore, your victory is also our victory." Mrs. Raba Haboush, “I believe that this criminal regime will be eradicated, and I hope that we will celebrate the fall of this regime in Tehran under a democratic government that respects human rights, and liberties which is led by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi.” Mrs. Rajavi concluded: “The era of oppressive rule under the Shah and the mullahs, characterized by the suppression of revolutions and oppressed movements in Iran, came to an end in the 14th century (in the solar calendar)."

Supporting NCRI’s Ten-Point plan in Azerbaijan’s parliament, Mr. Nurullayev said a democratic Republic in Iran is in the interest of Iran & regional countries.

Hanan Abdellatif, an Iraqi activist, "Mrs. Rajavi, who has stood steadfast with her, MEK brothers for over four decades or more, has created the most astounding images of struggle and perseverance.”” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, July 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran-(NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article stated that Abu al-Qasim al-Shabbi, a celebrated Arab poet, once elegantly penned these words: “When the people yearn for life, destiny must heed their call; the night must gracefully yield to the morning, and the chains that bind us shall shatter.”These profound verses reverberated through the speeches of esteemed leaders and representatives hailing from diverse corners of the Middle East and North Africa who convened at the Free Iran World Summit 2023 in Paris. Embarking on its second day, the summit found its abode at the headquarters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran in the picturesque town of Auvers-sur-Oise, on the outskirts of the French capital.While this congregation was not without precedent, it resonated with a harmonious tone, as prominent figures from far-reaching lands and diverse ideological backgrounds united in spirit. With a shared acknowledgment of the persistent suffering caused by the terrorist regime ruling Iran upon their nations, the speakers of the second day of the Free Iran World Summit voiced a collective aspiration for a transformative revolution in Iran, one that would emancipate the Muslim and Arab world from the shackles of Islamic extremism.While stating that the people of the Middle East have been witness to numerous wars and tragedies resulting from the actions of the Iranian regime and its associated forces, Dr. Eid Naemat, a representative in the Jordanian Parliament said: “The uprising of the Iranian people has proven its effectiveness, continuity, and widespread nature, encompassing all segments of the Iranian society. We stand alongside this blessed uprising and extend our greetings to those who support and guide it. It is particularly crucial for Iran to have leadership based on Islam, justice, freedom, and respect for human rights. Such leadership would liberate Iran and establish a democratic republic where the people hold power, and it would ensure the security, peace, and good neighborliness of its neighboring countries based on mutual respect.”Dr. Abde Saeed Mohsen Al-Moghlas, Secretary General of the Senate of Yemen, said: “Despite the continuation of international relations, the Houthi militias supported by Iran have continued their crimes and violations. Therefore, your victory is also a victory for us. Saving the region and the global economy can only be achieved by ending the rule of the Supreme Leader in Iran and their proxies, the Houthis, in Yemen and the region.”“We call upon all believers in freedom and peace in the world to support the Iranian National Resistance led by the National Council of Resistance of Iran and its elected President Maryam Rajavi, and her Ten-Point plan to save Iran. We also invite them to support the legitimate government of Yemen in reclaiming the country from the Houthis, who are tools of the Supreme Leader’s regime. We call for peace, coexistence, and support for the aspirations of the Iranian people in their uprising and revolution against the rule of the Supreme Leader and the rejection of any form of dictatorship, especially the current religious dictatorship. We also ask you to support our cause,” Yemeni Senate SG said.Asserting to represent the sentiment from the people from five Arab Maghreb countries, namely Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritania, and Libya, Anwar Malek, an Algerian writer and lawyer condemned the Iranian regime’s interference in the Arab world.“The uprising of the Iranian people provided an opportunity for the world to hear the voices of those people in Iran who have been oppressed over the course of several decades,” Mr. Malek added. “The root of the recent protests can be traced back to forty years of organized resistance against the injustice and oppression of this regime, which has seen the execution of over 120,000 heroes and freedom fighters, along with hundreds of thousands of imprisoned individuals subjected to various forms of torture, including countless women who have played a significant role in the struggle against this oppressive regime.”“There is no solution other than standing alongside the Iranian people and their revolution against the clerical regime. Supporting the Resistance program led by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, which we view as a comprehensive and unified alternative, is essential. This program unites all victims of the tyrannical rulers in a common framework, enabling them to stand united in defending their land and dignity as a cohesive entity,” Mr. Malek concluded.Hanan Abdelatif, an Iraqi human rights activist, said, “Today, it’s been nine months since the glorious uprising was sparked by the courageous and resilient women of Iran, led by Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance. Maryam Rajavi, who has stood steadfast with her Mujahideen brothers for over four decades or more, has created the most astounding images of struggle and perseverance.”“We in Iraq, like you in Iran, suffer from this criminal regime. It is a terrorist regime that controls all aspects of the country through its loyal parties, and its criminal paramilitary forces have devastated Iraq’s economy and society, turning it into a launching pad for the spread of terrorism and drug trafficking in the region and the world,” Mrs. Abdelatif reiterated.Citing the recent terror attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran as well as the regime’s terror activities across his country, Mr. Razi Nurullayev, an MP from the Republic of Azerbaijan, said: “On 28 of March, a colleague of mine in the parliament of Azerbaijan, Fazil Mustafa, who is the ardent fighter for the freedom in Iran, also faced an attempt for the assassination. He survived. His heels are survived, but the moral wounds that we got and he has got, never healed until we see free and democratic ground.”Expressing support for NCRI’s Ten-Point plan in Azerbaijan’s parliament, Mr. Nurullayev said a democratic Republic in Iran is the in the interest of the Iranian people and all regional countries.Ahmed Mosibly, Advisor to the Minister of Propaganda in Yemen, stated: “We, who come from Yemen, represent millions of Yemenis. Mrs. Rajavi, you’re not only representing the freedom of Iran, but you also strive for the freedom of all peoples in the region. When I’m here among you, I have that sense of feeling that Sanaa will soon be liberated, I feel that Baghdad will soon be liberated, I feel that Damascus will soon be liberated, and I feel that Beirut will soon be liberated.”Abdulwahab Al-Moawada, Member of Parliament in Yemen and Vice Chairman of the Arab Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, stated: “The rulers of Iran claim to be Muslims, but they are anti-Islamic. The overthrow of the Iranian regime is a necessity, both for the people of Iran and for the people of the region.”“We express our appreciation for the significant role played by the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization, the National Council of Resistance, and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi in leading the Iranian people’s revolution and their courageous resistance. We find Mrs. Rajavi’s Ten-Point plan to be a suitable and patriotic political perspective for addressing many of the challenges and irregularities present within the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Mr. Al-Moawada added.Citing the Iranian regime’s engagement in drug trafficking in her country and its impact on poisoning the new generation, Ms. Asmaa Al-Rawahanah, a Jordanian MP, commended Mrs. Rajavi by saying, “We believe that throughout your years-long of distinguished struggle, you have overcome numerous obstacles and become a symbol of resilience and activism on the global stage. Today, in the eyes of women worldwide, you are recognized as a selfless woman, driven by a profound love for your homeland and unwavering loyalty to its people.”Mrs. Raba Haboush, vice president of the Syrian National Coalition, discussed the crimes committed by the Iranian regime in Syria and its role in the massacre of thousands of innocent Syrians and said, “I believe that with the will of the Iranian people, this criminal regime will be eradicated, and I hope that we will celebrate the fall of this regime in Tehran under a democratic government that respects human rights, liberties, and paves the way for peace and stability in the region. This is the very ideal that the National Council of Resistance of Iran – (NCRI) , and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi represent.”“I wish to address all Islamic nations and Muslims of various faiths and beliefs,” NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi said in her address to the meeting. “While it is true that the people of Iran were the first victims of the oppressive Velayat-e Faqih regime, it is crucial to acknowledge that this regime is the greatest enemy of Islam and Muslims. Fundamentalism and terrorism under the banner of Islam, whether Shiite or Sunni, are either promoted and financed by the regime, or have their origins in the regime.”Mrs. Rajavi concluded: “The era of oppressive rule under the Shah and the mullahs, characterized by the suppression of revolutions and oppressed movements in Iran, came to an end in the 14th century (in the solar calendar). A hundred years of monarchy and religious tyranny, marked by countless crimes, have been more than enough. Now, as we enter the 15th century, let it be defined by the name of the Iranian people, the Republic, and the democratic revolution of Iran. This revolution promises freedom for the Iranian people, and peace and security for the region and the world.”

Abu al-Qasim al-Shabbi, an Arab poet," The people of the Middle East have been witness to numerous wars and tragedies from the actions of the Iranian regime."