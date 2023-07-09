Flash News - OKX Wallet integrated into Port3 Network

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX is proud to announce that Port3 Network has successfully integrated the OKX DEX API into their dApp.



With this integration, users can now participate in tasks that involve cross-chain swap but are also able to swap directly on their platform.

Port3 is the bridge between Web2 and Web3. The protocol aggregates and standardizes both off-chain and on-chain data to build a Social Data Layer universally accessible for Web3 use cases.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.