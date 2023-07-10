The Nurses Wall Creator Pamela Nye to Be a Guest "Creative" on July 10 "Read My Lips" LIVE Radio & Live-Streaming Video
Read My Lips podcasts offer live, unscripted Q&A sessions that create fun, often surprising conversations with creative people known for making a difference.
I believe this is a great opportunity to talk about my creative experiences, especially having created an infinite online portal for people to share their nurse-appreciative thank-you messages.”MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nurses Wall creator, Pamela Jane Nye, is scheduled to be one of three guest panel "Creatives" on akaRadioRed's “Read My Lips" LIVE "Cool Conversations with Creatives” global podcast on Monday, July 10, 2023.
— Pamela Jane Nye, RN/CNS/CEO of Scrubs, Inc.
Noteworthy, in February of 2019, Nye was working as a 3-decade career clinical nurse specialist, stroke coordinator and system-wide nurse education mentor at UCLA Medical Center. And one might argue that one example of Nye's creativity started by shocking her annual performance/bonus evaluators by using the review opportunity to tender her dream career resignation.
Ninety days later, Nye had created and became the CEO/Executive Director of Operation Scrubs, Inc. (OSi) -- a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization that provides tuition-free innovative, accredited continuing nurse education for licensed nurses and accredited hospitals; advanced nursing education scholarships for working nurses; and global positive nurse image advocacy.
Concurrently, Nye's May 6, 2019, inaugural Operation Scrubs mission "broke the status quo nurse education venue mold" with a "nurses only" red carpet event held aboard FantaSea One, a 4-deck megayacht. In addition to providing innovative symposium courses, A-list quality instructors, and catered buffet meals, the event ended with a 2-hour sunset harbor cruise that included entertainment, dancing, complimentary beverages, and sponsor-provided swag gifts for all nurse attendees.
Nye's 2020 encore performance involved creating The Nurses Wall as a 'take back weapon' to reclaim the "Year of the Nurse" celebration stolen by Covid-19. A sponsor's withdrawal of contractually obligated funding delayed the official take-back celebration until May 12, 2023, and was held in conjunction with International Nurses Day, highlighting the work of clinical nurse specialists and the 203rd annual birthday celebration of nurse legend Florence Nightingale.
Regarding her Read My Lips podcast invitation, Nye said she was excited stating, "I believe this is a great opportunity to talk about my creative experiences, especially having created an infinite online portal for people to share their nurse-appreciative thank-you messages."
Read My Lips Radio producer and host is Bonnie D. Graham (akaRadioRed) who “loves her live, unscripted conversations with smart, savvy, creative people … wants to know what makes them tick, where they find their inspiration, when creativity became their passion, and how their creative process can inspire the rest of us to think out-of-the-box. And," she emphasizes, her "Read My Lips podcasts are never a scripted yada-yada Question and Answer session, promising a fun conversation that can take surprising turns."
The three challenge-driven guest "Creatives" for akaRadioRed’s July 10 podcast are:
*Pamela Jane Nye, Owner and CEO of the non-profit Neuroscience Nursing, Limited, and Operation Scrubs, Inc., teaches at the UCLA School of Nursing’s Nurse Practitioner / Clinical Nurse Specialist program and collaborates with the American Nurses Association Enterprise Innovation program.
* Chuck Foster, a former LA cop, TV and radio broadcaster, and the founder of TFP Entertainment with 3+ decades of talent representation and unique special event marketing. His post-retirement challenge: Pamela Nye’s The Nurses’ Wall honoring the world’s 20M+ unsung hero nurses.
* Yasmin Nguyen, author of The Game of Joy: The Secret to Creating Your Own Happiness (Even When Life is Stress), drove across America on an 18-month, 21,000-mile road trip as a Joy Ambassador and created the Joyful Living Project.
Listen to akaRadioRed’s lively Cool Conversations with Creatives on Monday, July 10 at 4 PM Pacific and 7 PM Eastern on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3958/read-my-lips-cool-conversations-with-creatives.
You can watch this Live-streaming program on Facebook: at www.facebook.com/ReadMyLipsRadio; or watch it on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/bdgraham.
Chuck Foster
WCNi News Service
+1 424-781-9700
email us here