A New Book By Best Selling Author JT Wulf Released Today Entitled "Dead" A Horror Thriller

"The man felt himself slowly slipping away, memories flashed before his eyes, of all the things he wished he had done differently," JT Wulf recites from "Dead"

It is said that a man that commits acts of evil in life - shall pay for that evil in death.” — ...Death

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Best Selling Author JT Wulf says that his new book " Dead " takes readers on a journey from when you start to die to the final breath. JT Wulf says "what happens after that the reader will not see coming." JT Wulf is a writer that knows suspense / horror. His last book " The Transition Hole " kept readers on edge not knowing what happens to its main character Taylor Van Whitsby where his ultimate fait was decided by two kids he had killed in a hit and run accident two years earlier. "What makes a good suspense / horror novel is when the reader is lured down a path where they think the story is moving but later find out everything they thought they knew was wrong," explains JT Wulf.More About JT WulfJT Wulf is a best selling author in the suspense / horror genre. Prior to "Dead" his most recent e-book available at all bookstores selling e-books worldwide is "The Transition Hole" based on an original screen play by the same name also written by JT Wulf.Website: www.jtwulf.com

