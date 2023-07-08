Submit Release
RIDOH Recommends Reopening Several Beaches for Swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening several beaches for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. The beaches RIDOH recommends reopening are:

• Scarborough North in Narragansett • Goddard Park in Warwick • Kent County YMCA in Warwick • Sandy Point in Portsmouth • Warren Town Beach in Warren • Kingston's Camp in South Kingstown

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at https://health.ri.gov/data/beaches/

