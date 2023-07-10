MacCheesy’s Declares Itself the Official Sponsor of National Mac and Cheese Day
The mac and cheese franchise invites everyone to celebrate the July 14th holiday by joining them in-store to enjoy a new or classic cheesy favorite
At MacCheesy’s, we’re aiming to become globally synonymous with this beloved comfort food and the National Mac and Cheese holiday.”JOPLIN, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While the last fireworks have gone quiet after celebrating the Fourth of July holiday, Joplin-based mac and cheese franchise MacCheesy’s is just gearing up to celebrate its national holiday on July 14 with cheese lovers everywhere: National Mac and Cheese Day. MacCheesy's will be offering a buy one get one free special on all small mac and cheese dishes all day to celebrate.
— Sherif A. Magd
MacCheesy’s, a growing franchise with locations in Joplin and Springfield, is a mac and cheese lover’s dream. Its creative takes on an American classic have earned them a legion of loyal fans in the region who just can't get enough of the restaurant's inventive mac and cheese flavors, like Chicken Bacon Ranch, Burnt Ends, and Frito Chili.
And with the National Mac and Cheese holiday fast approaching, MacCheesy’s is declaring itself the official sponsor of the day and invites everyone near and far to stop in and experience the fun for themselves.
“Mac and cheese is as American as baseball and apple pie,” said Sherif A. Magd, owner and founder of MacCheesy's. “At MacCheesy’s, we’re aiming to become globally synonymous with this beloved comfort food and the National Mac and Cheese holiday. So join us for all the tasty fun at our Joplin or Springfield locations, enjoy our buy one get one free special, and stay tuned to our social media pages as we celebrate all the fun.”
The restaurant’s creative dishes and ultra-fun personality have also caught the attention of people worldwide who follow MacCheesy’s online to see what they’re up to next. In 2022, the restaurant’s creative mac and cheese flavors caught the world’s attention when the MacCheesy’s team went viral with a TikTok video featuring its Deluxe Mac & Cheese Milkshake. Though it was an April Fool's joke, the concoction didn’t seem too farfetched to many, given the restaurant's penchant for inventive dishes.
Most recently, fans flocked to the MacCheesy’s social media pages to show love for its ’Merica Shake, a red, white, and blue concoction to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
To follow all of the National Mac and Cheese Day fun and restaurant specials and to learn more about MacCheesy’s, visit maccheesys.com and follow them on Instagram.
