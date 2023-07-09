ExtractoDAO: a revolutionary platform for various markets such as timeshare, agribusiness, and the financial market

The timeshare industry struggles to globalize sales, and small agricultural producers face challenges accessing bank capital. ExtractoDAO aims to change this reality.” — Joel Almeida -CEO

CURITIBA, PARANA, BRAZIL, July 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ExtractoDAO, a groundbreaking blockchain platform founded by visionary entrepreneur Joel Almeida, is poised to reshape the global market landscape with its revolutionary approach to smart contract listings. By providing a secure and efficient platform for listing non-commodity contracts, ExtractoDAO empowers producers, companies, and startups to capitalize on their projects and access global markets.

At the heart of ExtractoDAO's mission is the commitment to redefine how contracts are traded and leveraged. Unlike traditional tokenization approaches, ExtractoDAO focuses exclusively on smart contracts, enabling seamless trading and capitalization across a wide range of industries. The platform leverages advanced technologies such as blockchain, smart contracts, and decentralized finance (DeFi) to ensure the security, transparency, and efficiency of transactions.

"All smart contracts listed by construction companies, agricultural businesses, and other industries ensure that payments are instantly transferred to the wallets of the respective builders, producers, and participants. ExtractoDAO operates as a decentralized platform, strictly adhering to the principle of non-custodial management. It does not hold or control third-party funds, providing complete autonomy and accountability to the producers and entrepreneurs involved in these contracts. Joel Almeida emphasizes that ExtractoDAO empowers individuals to operate independently and take full responsibility for fulfilling their contractual obligations."

The upcoming launch of ExtractoDAO's decentralized exchange (DEX) is set to be a game-changer in the industry. By facilitating the trading of non-commodity contracts, the DEX provides a groundbreaking alternative to Smart contract trading. This innovative solution opens up new possibilities for businesses and investors, allowing them to list and trade contracts with ease.

One of ExtractoDAO's notable achievements is its vision for the timeshare industry. Through the platform's advanced capabilities, builders can promote global timeshare and fractional ownership projects directly, eliminating intermediaries and reducing costs. Timeshare owners can trade their smart contracts with individuals worldwide, providing liquidity and flexibility to their investments. ExtractoDAO's focus on fractional ownership and timeshare contracts revolutionizes the tourism industry, offering new opportunities for growth and financial inclusion.

The platform's integration of Drawer technology further enhances its functionality. With Drawer, users can securely store and archive files and documents related to their contracts. This streamlines workflows, reduces paperwork, and improves overall efficiency. By centralizing legal documentation and smart contracts within a secure environment, ExtractoDAO ensures transparency and trust in the trading process.

ExtractoDAO has garnered strong support from leading technology companies, including Huawei and Microsoft.

Collaborations with these industry giants demonstrate the platform's credibility and potential for growth. Huawei's Proof of Concept (POC) showcases the scalability and efficiency of ExtractoDAO's trading capabilities, while Microsoft's partnership provides valuable resources for expansion and technological advancements.

In addition to its innovative solutions, ExtractoDAO emphasizes responsible investment practices and market integrity.

The platform prioritizes projects that add genuine value to society and protect investor capital. By conducting thorough evaluations and collaborating with regulators, ExtractoDAO establishes a trusted environment for participants.

This responsible approach sets ExtractoDAO apart from platforms that prioritize quantity over quality.

As ExtractoDAO continues to redefine the smart contracts landscape, it remains committed to its core principles: empowering businesses, fostering financial inclusion, and revolutionizing the way contracts are listed and traded. With Joel Almeida at the helm, ExtractoDAO is poised to make a lasting impact in the blockchain industry, driving innovation, and promoting responsible investment practices.Read the documentation and understand this revolution.https://extractodao.com/whitepaper/mini-whitepaper-the-prince-en-2023.pdf

About ExtractoDAO:

ExtractoDAO is a pioneering blockchain platform founded by Joel Almeida. With its focus on smart contract listings, ExtractoDAO empowers producers, companies, and startups to access global markets and capitalize on their projects. Through advanced technologies, such as blockchain and decentralized finance, ExtractoDAO ensures secure, transparent, and efficient transactions. The upcoming launch of its decentralized exchange (DEX) is set to revolutionize the trading of non-commodity contracts. With a commitment to responsible investment practices, ExtractoDAO is reshaping the tokenization landscape and driving the adoption of innovative blockchain solutions.