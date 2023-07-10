[Latest] Global Cellophane Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 480 Million By 2032, At 5% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Global Cellophane Market was at US$ 325 Million in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 480 Million by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 5% between 2023 and 2032.

The Global Cellophane Market was estimated at USD 325 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 480 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5% between 2023 and 2032.” — Custom Market Insights