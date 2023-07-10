[Latest] Global Mechanical Face Seals Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 4.1 Billion By 2032, At 7%CAGR
The Global Mechanical Face Seals Market was estimated at USD 3.2 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7% between 2023 and 2032. ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Mechanical Face Seals Market was estimated at USD 3.2 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7% between 2023 and 2032.
Global Mechanical Face Seals Market: Overview
Mechanical Face Seals are specific kinds of mechanical seals. They are several terms for mechanical face seals, which include floating seals, toric seals, duo cone seals, lifetime seals, and heavy-duty seals. The two major mechanical face seals are Type DO and Type DF. Type DO is the most commonly used mechanical face seal type, in which an O-Ring is utilized as a secondary sealing element. However, a diamond-shaped cross-section elastomer is used as a secondary element in Type DF. These seals are used for connecting different systems or mechanisms for preventing the leakage of gases or fluids, which excludes contamination, and contains pressure.
Global Mechanical Face Seals Market: Growth Drivers
The demand for Mechanical Face Seals is driven by factors, including surging investments in infrastructure, a rise in demand for light commercial vehicles, as well as stringent government regulations for fuel economy standards and emission control. Moreover, the demand for these seals from growing industries such as food & beverages, manufacturing, and mining, is propelling the market growth. Although, the growth of the mechanical face seals market will be controlled by the instability in raw material prices, in the mechanical face seals market, technology advancements resulting in cost-efficient production techniques, high demand for LCVs, and a huge focus on emission control regulations, are expected to generate prospective opportunities during 2022-2030.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Mechanical Face Seals Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Mechanical Face Seals Market size was valued at around USD 3.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on type, the floating seal’s segment is estimated to show maximum market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on the application, the tunnel boring machines segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) April 2019: John Cranes acquired the Advanced Diamond Technologies Engineering Division, which resulted in enhancing John Crane’s performance and reliability of mechanical seals. Thus, enhancing the company’s product portfolio.
F) September 2021: Caterpillar acquired a capture Technology Company, Carbon Point Solutions based in the US. The acquisition was aimed to decrease Caterpillar’s greenhouse gas emissions while helping customers achieve their climate-associated objectives.
Regional Landscape
The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the Mechanical Face Seals market in 2021. However, the North American region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The surge in investments concerning public infrastructure in the region is expected to propel market growth. Also, the growth of the automotive and aerospace industry in creating ample growth opportunities in the region. In Europe, the majority of demand is generated by the aerospace, chemicals, marine, and rail industry. Whereas, in the Middle East & Africa region, the oil & gas sector is the major industry.
Key Players
SKF (AB SKF)
Flowserve Corporation
John Crane (Smiths Group plc)
Trelleborg AB
EnPro Industries, Inc. (Garlock GmbH)
Dover Corporation (Waukesha Bearings)
SHV (ERIKS Group)
Freudenberg SE
Tenneco Inc. (Federal-Mogul LLC)
Fenner Group Holdings Limited (Hallite Seals)
Caterpillar
Enduro Bearings Industrial
FTL Technology
Goetze
Others
The Global Mechanical Face Seals Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Lifetime Seals
Floating Seals
Duo Cone Seals
Toric Seals
Heavy Duty Seals
By Application
Tracked Vehicles
Agriculture Machines
Conveyor Systems
Mining Machines
Heavy Trucks
Tunnel Boring Machines
Axles
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
