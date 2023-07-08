Aerosol Paints Market Major Companies, Growth Strategies and New Trends By 2032

Reports And Data

The market for aerosol paints has also expanded significantly, owing mostly to the automotive industry.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, July 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aerosol paints market size of valued at USD 251.07 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 424.18 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the increasing demand for fast-drying and durable paints, as well as the expansion of the global construction and automobile industries.

The popularity of DIY projects and home renovations has surged in recent years, resulting in a significant rise in the demand for spray paints. Consequently, the utilization of spray paints has increased as they offer a quick and convenient method for painting surfaces with minimal effort and expertise.

Additionally, the industry has witnessed expansion due to the growing need for paints that dry rapidly and possess long-lasting qualities. Compared to traditional paints, aerosol paints exhibit superior adhesion and provide a more consistent finish.

Aerosol Paints Market Segments:

The aerosol paints market is expected to experience significant growth according to the following parameters:

Market Size: In 2022, the market size for aerosol paints was valued at USD 251.07 million.

CAGR: The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period of 2022 to 2032 is projected to be 6%.

Revenue Forecast: By the year 2032, the revenue for the aerosol paints market is estimated to reach USD 424.18 million.

Estimation: The base year for estimation is 2022, and historical data from 2020 to 2021 is considered.

Forecast Period: The forecast period for the market is from 2022 to 2032.

Quantitative Units: The revenue is measured in USD million.

Report Coverage: The market report covers various aspects, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.

Segments Covered: The report analyzes the market based on type outlook (acrylic, enamel, epoxy, and others) and application outlook (automotive & transportation, building & construction, industrial, and others).

Regional Scope: The market analysis encompasses the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

This information provides an overview of the aerosol paints market, including its current size, growth potential, and the various factors influencing its expansion in different regions and applications.

Aerosol Paints Market Strategic Developments:

Industria Chimica Reggiana (ICR), an Italian business that specializes in car refinish coatings, was purchased by PPG Industries in 2020. PPG wanted to increase the number of products it offered in the Automotive Coatings sector;thus, it made the acquisition.

In 2019, French aerospace coatings producer Mapaero was purchased by AkzoNobel N.V. The acquisition was made to improve AkzoNobel's standing in the world market for aerospace coatings.

The Sherwin-Williams Corporation purchased the paint division of Comex, a Mexican firm that specialised in industrial and Architectural Coatings, in 2019. The goal of the acquisition was to increase Sherwin-Williams' market share in South America.

Plascoat Systems Limited, a UK-based business that specialized in thermoplastic powder coatings, was bought by Axalta Coating Systems LLC in 2018. Axalta wanted to increase the number of products it offered in the industrial coatings industry;thus, it made the acquisition.

Aerosol Paints Market Competitive landscape:

The global aerosol paints market is characterized by the presence of key players who hold significant market shares and drive the industry's growth through continuous innovation and expansion strategies. These companies actively engage in strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and the introduction of new products to strengthen their market position.

Among the prominent players in the aerosol paints market are AkzoNobel N.V., a renowned multinational company; PPG Industries, Inc., known for its diverse range of coatings and specialty materials; The Sherwin-Williams Company, a leading manufacturer of paints and coatings; The Valspar Corporation, recognized for its innovative paint solutions; Axalta Coating Systems LLC, a global supplier of coatings and application tools; and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., a Japanese company known for its comprehensive paint products and solutions.

These companies play a vital role in driving the growth and competitiveness of the aerosol paints market through their extensive product portfolios, technological advancements, and strong distribution networks. Their commitment to research and development, coupled with their strategic initiatives, ensures that they remain at the forefront of the industry, catering to the evolving needs and demands of customers worldwide.

