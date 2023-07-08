Advanced Structural Ceramic Market Growth Prospects, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2032

The need for advanced structural ceramics is also being driven by the increasing attention being paid to lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, July 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global advanced structural ceramics market valued at USD 9.71 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 20.23 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period. One of the primary drivers of this market's revenue growth is the increased demand for advanced structural ceramics in the aerospace and automotive industries. These industries are rapidly adopting modern ceramics for various applications, such as engine components, bearings, brake systems, and structural materials, due to their exceptional qualities like high strength, resistance to high temperatures, wear resistance, and low density.

Another significant factor fueling the growth of the advanced structural ceramics market is the expansion of the medical sector. These ceramics are widely used in orthopedic implants, dental implants, and other medical devices, thanks to their biocompatibility, strength, and durability. The demand for advanced ceramics in the medical industry is expected to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period, driven by factors such as the increasing elderly population and the growing popularity of minimally invasive surgical techniques.

Advanced Structural Ceramic Market Segments:

The global advanced structural ceramic market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The market analysis is based on historical data from 2020 to 2021, with the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units used for measurement are in terms of revenue in USD billion.

The report covers various aspects of the advanced structural ceramic market, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The market is segmented based on material type outlook and application outlook.

In terms of material type outlook, the market is categorized into alumina, zirconia, silicon carbide, and others. These different types of ceramics offer unique properties suitable for various applications.

Regarding application outlook, the market finds its usage in sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, electrical and electronics, healthcare, industrial, and others. The demand for advanced structural ceramics is driven by their exceptional qualities, including high strength, high-temperature resistance, wear resistance, and low density, making them ideal for engine components, bearings, brake systems, and structural materials.

The regional scope of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are witnessing significant growth in the adoption of advanced structural ceramics, driven by various industries' increasing demand and technological advancements.

Overall, the global advanced structural ceramic market is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing demand from aerospace and automotive industries, expansion in the medical sector, and the unique properties offered by advanced ceramics.

Advanced Structural Ceramic Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, CoorsTek, Inc. announced the acquisition of Dynamic-Ceramic Limited, a UK-based manufacturer of advanced ceramic products. The acquisition aimed to expand CoorsTek's product portfolio and geographic reach.

In 2020, CeramTec GmbH announced a strategic partnership with Schunk Carbon Technology GmbH to develop new ceramic-metal composites for industrial applications. The partnership aimed to provide customers with innovative solutions for high-performance applications.

In 2020, Kyocera Corporation announced the acquisition of SouthernCarlson, Inc., a distributor of fasteners and packaging products. The acquisition aimed to expand Kyocera's sales network and product offerings in North America.

Advanced Structural Ceramic Market Competitive landscape:

The global advanced structural ceramic market is highly competitive and is primarily led by a select group of key players. These industry leaders continuously strive to innovate and enhance their product portfolios through various means such as strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and the introduction of new products. Among the prominent companies operating in the advanced structural ceramic market are CoorsTek, Inc., CeramTec GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, and Morgan Advanced Materials plc.

CoorsTek, Inc. is a well-established player in the advanced structural ceramic market, known for its expertise in developing high-performance ceramic solutions. The company focuses on delivering innovative ceramic products that cater to a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, and healthcare.

CeramTec GmbH, another key player in the market, offers advanced ceramic solutions for diverse applications. The company specializes in the development and production of ceramics used in areas such as electrical engineering, medical technology, and industrial applications.

