All Year Cooling Educates South Florida Consumers about Air Filters

All Year Cooling is South Florida's #1 Choice for Same Day AC Service & Installation Tommy Smith, president of All Year Cooling

All Year Cooling president Tommy Smith highlights the top five factors a consumer should consider before buying an air filter.

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All Year Cooling is a full-service, licensed, and insured air conditioning dealer, air conditioning repair, air conditioning service, air conditioning maintenance, and air conditioning installation company which has been serving residents across South Florida since 1973. All Year Cooling has serviced over 350,000 customers and completed over 200,000 AC installations, as well as even more AC Repairs, AC Services, and AC maintenance throughout its 50 years of business. Its team of solutions specialists have been qualified through hands-on training by experts in the field and are knowledgeable of air conditioning and home comfort solutions.

All Year Cooling president Tommy Smith, along with some of their top technicians, highlight the top five factors a consumer should consider before buying an air filter. “The number one most important factor is cost,” said Tommy Smith. “The cost of an air filter varies. The more a filter can remove from the air, the higher it will cost. Sometimes, there will be discounts if the filters are purchased in bulk, so that can be a good option for affording a filter if it is too expensive on its own. Generally, filters have performance ratings of Best, Better, Good, or Premium. If a person is prone to allergies, spending the extra to get a premium filter is worth the cost. The HVAC system will stay cleaner and the filtration is more effective.”

The second important factor to consider, as an All Year Cooling technician explains, is filter type. “Filters can be single-use or reusable. Reusable filters are more expensive, but they can be washed and reused. That lowers the amount of waste going to the landfill. A reusable filter can last upwards of ten years if directions are followed properly. The extra cost paid up front turns out to be a fraction of the cost of replacing a filter every month.” The next thing to take into consideration is who lives in the home. The number of people and pets living in a home, as well as any illnesses or allergies, will play a role in how powerful a filter a homeowner will need.

Tommy Smith explains that the MERV rating, or Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value, is an important factor to consider in an air filter. “The Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) is a standard rating used to determine the efficiency of an HVAC filter. The American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioner Engineers recommends that people stick to MERV 6 or higher, with residences aiming for MERV 8 to MERV 13. Some stores use an Air Filter Performance Rating system (AFPR) instead. It’s based on a scale of 1 to 12 and factors in the weight gain of a filter as it traps dust, hair, pollen, and other microbes. When choosing based on AFPR, a homeowner should aim for the highest number they can afford. When choosing a MERV or AFPR rating, make sure the system can handle it. More filtration makes it harder to push the air through. Some motors may not be able to handle the extra work. A homeowner must get the best filter for their needs without straining the existing HVAC system. That’s where the owner’s manual can be helpful.”

Lastly, a consumer should consider the size of the air filter. The size of the filter is essential. If a filter is too large or too small, it’s not going to fit or filter the air correctly. If someone is unsure what size to purchase, they should check the system’s manual or measure the filter that’s currently in place. They can also ask a Florida AC cleaning and inspection specialist for guidance. Filters are measured in length and height, but they’re also measured by width, and all three measurements need to fit correctly.

