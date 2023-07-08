Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,604 in the last 365 days.

Two Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District

CONTACT:    

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495   

 

Two Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District (consisting of Hall and Buffalo counties) provided the following two names for Governor Jim Pillen’s consideration: Matthew Boyle of Grand Island and Bryan McQuay of Alma.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Grand Island, Hall County, Nebraska. The vacancy was created by amendments to Neb. Rev. Stat. §24-503 (Laws 2023, LB799) establishing a fifth county court judge, which office will become effective September 1, 2023.

You just read:

Two Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more