PHILIPPINES, July 8 - Press Release

July 8, 2023 Tolentino speaks before New Era University graduates MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino urged new graduates not to be daunted over possible obstacles they may face in the outside world. Tolentino made the remarks during the 48th Commencement Exercises of the New Era University on Friday at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. "You will need to work your way to success, and the path will be replete with challenges and stumbling blocks. Do not be discouraged, however," Tolentino told New Era University's Class of 2023. "The world outside may be unpredictable and full of chaos, but it is this very same uncertainty and confusion that will fuel your drive to rise above, realize your full potential and be the best version of yourself," he added. Tolentino who recently finished his third Masters of Law degree at the Columbia Law School reminded each member of the Class of 2023 that in transitioning from a life of study to the real life outside, they will need to rely not only in the education they have acquired but also in their own courage and strength of character in the more challenging role of being a young professional. "The same is true with the beautiful story you have written for your life, a chapter of which you close today as you begin and hope to write more colorful ones in the days ahead. The characters in your story may change but you remain both the lead role in your narrative and its creative writer as well," the lawmaker stressed. According to Tolentino, this year's commencement rites should serve as an inspiration for everyone to rise above any challenges considering that it's the first face-to-face graduation ceremony after the nation was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic during the last years.